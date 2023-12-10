Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert address losses at Dallas, where Eagles haven’t won since 2017

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was called Cowboys Stadium for its first five years, and now, for about $20 million a year, its naming rights belong to AT&T.

Lately, it’s been the Terrordome for the Eagles.

The Birds have been among the best teams in the NFC for the past five seasons ... unless they play in Arlington. Under the world’s most intrusive scoreboard, they’re winless since 2017. That’s five straight years of disappointment at their archrival’s home.

The Eagles don’t necessarily dwell on the disappointments, especially the Eagles who predate the slump, like Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham, who might be making their last trip. The slump is a bit more difficult to ignore, for, say, Dallas Goedert, who’s never won in Dallas.

For all the Eagles, both young and old, avoiding a six-game losing streak is a mighty motivator entering their Sunday Night Football game at Dallas.

BG’s Big D legacy

“Jerry World” is one year older than Graham’s career, the No. 13 pick in 2010, but even in its infancy, it terrorized him. Graham tore his ACL in his first game at Dallas, an injury whose complications threatened to derail his career before it really began. It took Graham two seasons to fully recover, a major reason he had only 29 sacks in his first seven seasons and largely was considered a first-round flop: The Guy Picked Ahead of Earl Thomas.

Still, Graham won five of his first seven games at Dallas, and he prefers to think about the good times.

“I like playing there,” Graham said. “Cuz it’s Dallas. You get you a win down there, it’s nice.”

In fact, both of Graham’s worst injuries are connected to the Dallas trip.He missed the game in 2021 because he’d ruptured his Achilles tendon the week before, and even tweeted a video of himself as he refused to go into the operating room until after the game.

“I remember watching them from the hospital. I was about to have surgery,” Graham said. “Wifey posted a vid of me watching the game as I was about to go in.”

Graham’s favorite Arlington memory? A Sunday Night Football game in November six years ago that foreshadowed the Eagles’ first Super Bowl a little over two months later.

“It was blowing them out in 2017, no doubt. With Ajayi. In their house.”

It’s funny what guys remember. As Graham mentioned, in his second game since being acquired from the Dolphins, Jay Ajayi gained 101 yards from scrimmage on just eight touches. Graham collected the last of four sacks of Dak Prescott, who turned the ball over four times in a 37-9 Eagles win.

Beginning of the end of an error

A last-minute interception by a player who was shipped out a year later clinched a 24-22 win and the NFC East in the 2013 season finale.

It was a watershed moment for the biggest mistake Jeffrey Lurie made in his 30 years as the Eagles’ owner.

The game put Chip Kelly in the playoffs in his first year as an NFL head coach. Lurie, who’d hired him out of Oregon, soon handed him total control over the team, which he gutted and ran into the ground, wasting three prime years of Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, and Kelce. Without that win, maybe Howie Roseman remains in power. Without that win, maybe Kelly gets fired in 2014 instead of 2015.

Without that win, Kelce wouldn’t have this memory.

“The game I think of when I think about Dallas is the 2013 game, when we clinched the playoffs,” Kelce said. “Chip’s first year. Brandon Boykin’s interception.”

Tony Romo had been lost for the season the week before to a back injury. Kyle Orton started, threw for 358 yards, and had just led an 80-yard TD drive, ending with his second TD pass of the game, to cut the lead to 2 points. After a punt, the Cowboys got the ball back with 1 minute, 49 seconds to play at their 32-yard line, needing about 30 yards for a game-winning field goal try.

But on the first play, Boykin, a nickel corner then in his second season, slipped underneath a slant route by Miles Austin over the middle and easily snagged a badly thrown pass. It was Orton’s second interception of the day and Boykin’s team-best sixth of the season.

Kelly traded Boykin after the 2014 season.

Namesake nightmare

Dallas has never won in Dallas.

“Not yet,” Goedert said. “That’s going to change.”

He hasn’t obsessed over his personal shutout until now.

“Not until this week, I haven’t thought about [that] I haven’t won down there,” Goedert said Friday. “Had a lot of close games down there. The ball wasn’t bouncing our way a few times.”

Like Graham, Goedert had a rough introduction to Big D, too. His maiden voyage, in 2018, was a triple-decker sandwich of disappointment, with arsenic sauce: refs blew a fumble call on the opening kickoff, Goedert got called for offensive pass interference, and a freak, tipped, walk-off overtime touchdown.

“My rookie year, I had a touchdown late,” Goedert said. “Then they scored, like, a 75-yarder. Can’t remember who it was.”

It was Amari Cooper.

“Yeah. So then I go down, like, two plays later, and score a 75-yarder — and it gets called back for offensive pass interference.”

It was a dubious OPI call, but the Eagles scored anyway to force overtime.

“Yeah. And then we lost. Rasul Douglas had his hand in there on a slant. It hit his hand and popped up right to the guy for the game-winning touchdown.”

Cooper. Again. He killed the Eagles as a Cowboy.

At least now he’s with the Browns.

