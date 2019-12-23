The Dallas Cowboys weren’t the only folks in town who had a long night Sunday.
We here at The Inquirer stayed up late to get our best coverage of the Eagles’ win into Monday’s papers, and came up with some pretty nifty designs and headlines for our front pages.
Click here for our Eagles section, where you'll find all of our coverage of Sunday's win, and reports looking ahead to the Week 17 game at the Giants. If the Birds win that, they'll be NFC East champions again.
Now let’s get to the covers. First, here’s The Inquirer’s A1, with the headline “Eyes On The Prize,” featuring Bob Ford’s column on the importance of the win:
The headline on the front page of the sports section is “SALVATION ARMY,” with Les Bowen’s game recap and Mike Sielski’s column on Carson Wentz’s statement performance:
On the front cover of the Daily News, the headline has a holiday season theme: “JOYFUL & TRIUMPHANT!”
And on the back page, this might be the best of the bunch: “NICK WHO?” with a reference to Sielski’s column.
Congrats to Scott Sturgis, who did the Inquirer’s A1; Todd Shaner, who did the Inquirer sports cover; and Luke Reasoner, who did the Daily News covers (and is willing to take the grief for it on Twitter).