ARLINGTON, Texas — Merry Christmas, Cowboys.

The Eagles gave away a win in the biggest game of their season. They could have earned a first-round bye. They could have locked up the NFC East title.

The Eagles led by 10 points in the third quarter. They led by a touchdown midway through the fourth. They lost, 40-34. They committed four turnovers that led to 20 of the Cowboys’ points.

They flew home as sad as Cindy Lou Who. It should have been a much happier holiday.

It would have been if they’d had “system quarterback” Jalen Hurts, who missed the game with a sprained throwing shoulder. He’ll probably miss the next game, too, when the Saints visit Jan 1.

Maybe it’ll be a happier New Year’s Day.

On the Night before Christmas, the Eagles could have given the Philadelphia region and Hurts a lovely present of three weeks of utter inconsequence with a franchise-record 14th win of the season. Philly fans could have nestled, all snug in their beds, as visions of Super Bowls danced in their heads.

Instead, they gift-wrapped a win for the Cowboys, their only real threat to take the top seed and the East title. Now, with Hurts still hurt, all bets are off.

Especially if the Eagles remain this inefficient.

The offense committed four turnovers, two in the fourth quarter.

The defense, ranked No. 2 entering the game, melted like snowmen.

It entered the game ranked No. 1 against the pass. Then Dak Prescott threw for a season-high 347 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. After sacking Prescott on consecutive plays, the Eagles gave up a 52-yard bomb on third-and-30.

All that said, the game did not present the Eagles as a poor team, or that Dallas, with 11 wins, stinks.

The Birds scored 36 points. They sacked Prescott six times. They got a 42-yard pick-6 from defensive end Josh Sweat.

But, in the end, their spirit of giving was simply too much.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew finished with 355 yards and two touchdowns, but he wasn’t good enough often enough. Neither was the rest of the team.

He threw an inexcusable interception in the second quarter — a soft-floater pass to a soft-floater receiver, Quez Watkins. Dallas later scored a touchdown.

In the third quarter, backup running back Boston Scott dropped a simple handoff. Dallas later scored a touchdown.

Minshew threw another pick in the fourth, which the Cowboys used to go ahead, 37-34.

Finally, Miles Sanders fumbled for the second time in as many weeks, deep in Eagles territory, with just over two minutes to play.

The miscues were basic. They were committed by veterans who know better. Only one play — Minshew’s second pick — could be classified as unavoidable.

It was shame.

They wasted a brilliant offensive game plan by coach Nick Sirianni and excellent play-calling from offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who committed to the run and designed plays Minshew could handle. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for 113 yards and two TDs. A.J. Brown had 103 yards. For naught.

Not with the Jonathan Gannon’s defense giving up big play after big play.

Not with the offense giving up the ball on series after series.

Bitter Christmas to all. It was not a good night.