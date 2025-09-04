Lightning may interfere with the Eagles’ opener, and Super Bowl ceremony — again

After two uncharacteristically splendid weeks of weather in the Philly region, the atmosphere is about to take an annoying turn, just in time for the Eagles’ opener and the unveiling of the Super Bowl banner.

Showers are possible, especially during the first half of the game when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night, forecasters said, but the threat of lightning may linger longer, said Bob Larsen, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

“It’s not the rain so much we’re concerned about,” he said. “It’s the risk of lightning that raises the red flag.“ He said the threat could persist until 11 p.m.

This may seem familiar: Coincidentally, seven years ago rain and lightning interrupted the Eagles’ home opener against the Atlanta Falcons — the night they unveiled the 2018 Super Bowl banner.

The timing and intensity of thunderstorms remain perennial forecast challenges, but in this case, “There’s a pretty decent chance that it rains,” said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. “It’ll be a close shot.”

A line of showers slowly approaching the region had reached central Pennsylvania by noon, and Larsen said it appeared to be expanding in areal coverage.

After it gets here, he said, “It’s just not going to go away right away.”

He said rain amounts in South Philly wouldn’t be heavy, maybe in the 0.15-0.25-inch range, with heavier amounts west of the city.

“I don’t see this as a severe thunderstorm outbreak,” he said. Winds generally should be light and a non-player during the game.

Larsen added that although temperatures will in the 70s, it may feel “on the sticky side,” given the bumps in humidity and the contrasts with just how comfortable it has been.

Said Larsen, “We’re in the closing hours of an extended period of very nice weather.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.