C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to check himself.

After he was traded from the Saints just weeks before the start of the regular season, the new Eagles defensive back underwent a self-analysis upon his arrival to Philadelphia.

“It humbled me a lot,” Gardner-Johnson said.

The 24-year-old safety had developed his reputation as one of the league’s top trash-talkers. During a sit-down with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Gardner-Johnson’s coaches informed him they appreciated his on-field toughness and physicality, but they also provided him with an important message. His starting secondary teammates — cornerbacks Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox, and fellow safety Marcus Epps — further emphasized that same point.

“I [learned] it’s not about me, it’s about the team,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Everybody knew me as this talker, this flashy guy. But now I’m playing with guys who have a chip on their shoulder, they all have the same goal in mind. It was a humbling experience for me because I had to swallow my pride when I first got here.

“It’s a blessing to be part of such a humbling group.”

Through six weeks, Gardner-Johnson has surfaced as an integral piece on a vastly-improved defense that ranks among the league’s best across multiple scales. The unit is flying across the field, tackling with intent, and forcing turnovers at an alarming rate.

On Sunday evening, Gardner-Johnson’s two interceptions off Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped spark the Eagles as they defeated their NFC East rival, 26-17, while extending their perfect record to 6-0. As Gardner-Johnson maneuvered from the team’s postgame party inside the home locker room to the adjacent press conference room that features a podium designated for the game’s top performers, he sported a pair of sunglasses with a wide smile.

“The lights are too bright, that’s why I got my glasses on,” he said jokingly.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Cowboys analysis: Birds rise to 6-0 after getting a jump on rival Dallas

In reality, though, those same lights that beamed over Lincoln Financial Field in a prime-time setting proved to set the perfect stage for Gardner-Johnson and his teammates.

The defense shined in multiple ways. The Eagles recorded a season-high 12 passes defensed against Rush, including nine pass breakups from the secondary. In addition to Gardner-Johnson’s two picks, Slay also recorded his third interception of the season. Over the past two weeks, Gardner-Johnson has three interceptions.

The Eagles improved their league-best turnover differential to plus-12 (nine interceptions, five fumbles). Through six victories, quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown only two interceptions.

“The group wants everybody to win,” Slay said. “It feels amazing. I’ve been in a lot of great secondaries. This is one of them for sure. We’ve got guys who can really get their hands on the football. We’re going to continue to try to thrive in it. If you look at the stats, the turnovers is what’s changed the game for us.”

Asked what he enjoys most specifically about Gardner-Johnson’s presence, Slay said: “The energy, man. He brings a lot of energy. He works hard. He’s a good dude. We appreciate him in the group. He just works. He brings that energy, that swag. It’s different from a lot of other things we bring. He’s doing his thing right now. He’s buying in and fitting into the room.”

» READ MORE: Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets Malcolm Jenkins’ seal of approval

“The best part is he’s getting better each week,” Epps said. “He’s getting more comfortable. We’re meshing really well right now. The chemistry is good. He’s a real tough player. A true dawg. That’s who he is, a true playmaker.”

Gardner-Johnson’s performance was more impressive considering he sustained an injury to his left hand during the game. He retreated to the locker room and was replaced temporarily by backup safety K’Von Wallace. Gardner-Johnson eventually returned and he secured pick No. 2 during a clutch moment in the fourth quarter.

After the game, he deflected a majority of questions about his injury.

“I’ll be fine,” he insisted repeatedly. “I’m good. Soldier mentality.”

The team’s bye week seems to have arrived at a pristine time with multiple players dealing with an assortment of injuries. Gardner-Johnson is taking a mature approach to the extended time off.

“Being on the bye week, it’s not a relaxation time for me,” he said. “It’s actually time to focus on my body, focus on more what I can do to fix myself so when I come back out here, I’m not leaving anything on the field.”

Gardner-Johnson is patrolling the field with tenacious vigor and physicality. He has also shown his knack for being around the football. Could there perhaps be an even scarier, untapped part of his game that Eagles fans haven’t witnessed yet?

“I’m adjusting still to the defense,” he said. “I’m trying to put my eyes in the right spot, read my keys, and get the ball. I haven’t played in the middle of the field in so long...It’s a lot of stuff out there that I can fix and clean up.”

At the conclusion of his night, Gardner-Johnson vacated the locker room and stepped toward the exit. Before he left the stadium, he stopped at a nearby field-level suite and asked a concession worker for a celebratory non-alcoholic drink.

“Do you have any Sprite!?” he shouted like a little kid.

The worker informed him from behind the bar that she only supplied Sierra Mist.

“That’s fine! I’m good with anything!” Gardner-Johnson replied.

Such was the mood of the team’s most energetic defensive back, one who’s thriving.