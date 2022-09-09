It may come as a surprise, but C.J. Gardner-Johnson hasn’t had many heated verbal battles with any of his new teammates.

The Eagles’ recently acquired defensive back developed a reputation as an instigator during his four years with the New Orleans Saints, but he can’t recall any noteworthy exchanges in need of atonement while getting to know his new team’s receiving corps.

He didn’t remember saying much to Dallas Goedert in 2020 or to Zach Pascal the year before. There is one former Eagles player he remembers having words with during the 2020 matchup, though: Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.

“The one year I played [them], it was the COVID year,” said Gardner-Johnson, who was injured during the Saints game against the Eagles last season. “Who was the tight end? ... Ertz. I hate Ertz, but it is what it is. I didn’t have no altercations or no words with Dallas.”

“I didn’t guard [Pascal,]” he added. “That’s my boy. I ain’t gonna talk crap against my boy.”

Since joining the Eagles on Aug. 30, Gardner-Johnson hasn’t had the same opportunity to talk that he’s enjoyed for most of his career. He has spent the better part of the last two weeks cramming the Eagles’ defensive scheme and learning a new position.

He joined the team on Aug. 31, a day after the Eagles sent two Day 3 draft picks to the Saints for the defensive back, and players were given last weekend off to rest up before the regular season. Still, the ever-confident Gardner-Johnson said the acclimation process hasn’t been a challenge.

“It’s easy,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I’m a football player. I’m ready to play football. The coaches, my teammates have been helpful, so I’m out here just enjoying football more as a player and more as a menace.”

His new spot as a post safety in the Eagles’ defense will hamper some of his ability to be a menace. The former slot cornerback will have fewer opposing receivers in earshot when playing back deep, but he said he’s finding new ways to engage in the mind games he so often seeks out.

“You still talk your junk,” Gardner-Johnson said. “It’s just the quarterback is more scared of you now, because now I’m guarding the quarterback’s mind, instead of the receiver’s mind. Going out there, going and playing football, understanding how to manipulate more than just the receiver — I can manipulate the quarterback and the receiver now.”

Although Goedert didn’t have a particular exchange that came to mind, he said he’s familiar with Gardner-Johnson’s jawing. He’s also thankful it won’t be directed at him on game days anymore.

“I love the guy, I love his fire,” Goedert said. “His passion for the game is pretty special. It’s pretty fun to be around. I’m excited he’s on our team. I can’t wait to hear him talking bad to other teams.”

Asked about Gardner-Johnson’s trash-talking method, Goedert said: “I feel like he just says whatever comes to his mind. He’s just spitting out there. He thinks very highly of himself, which is what you need to do in this league. He’s going to let you know that, he’ll let you know you’re not good enough. If you think you’re open, he’ll tell you that you’re not. I’m really glad he’s on our team.”

Feistiness aside, the Eagles added Gardner-Johnson because of his versatility to play from multiple alignments and hide tendencies. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon noted during training camp that his scheme sometimes “mirrors” responsibilities for the slot cornerback and safety. Out of formations and coverages with one deep safety, the two positions can have the same responsibility on opposite sides of the field.

But the Eagles use formations with two deep safeties more frequently, which will put Gardner-Johnson into a position he hasn’t played much of since his time at Florida. Eventually, it’s easy to see him deployed from multiple alignments as a do-it-all safety reminiscent of Malcolm Jenkins — Gardner-Johnson even occupies the locker stall the former Eagles safety had during his years with the team. But his role could be limited early depending on the learning curve he’s faced downloading the game plan.

When asked about how much Gardner-Johnson can take on against the Lions Sunday, Gannon and coach Nick Sirianni avoided tipping their hands.

“He’s done a good job of learning [the scheme] and coaches have done a good job teaching it,” Sirianni said Friday. “We’ll see what happens as far as going out there. I think that’s something that is a competitive advantage that Detroit doesn’t know how much he’s going to be out there, who’s going to be out there, so I’ll keep that to myself for right now.”

Gannon added, “He’s intelligent. His skill set fits to what we want to do, and when he’s ready to play, he’ll play.”

Safety Marcus Epps said his new running mate has quickly picked things up partially due to his experience in New Orleans’ system.

“He’s been picking it up really well,” Epps said. “He’s got a really high football IQ, he understands defensive concepts. You can tell, the Saints, they always have a good defense, so just coming from there, I feel like he has a really good feel for defensive concepts and what offenses want to do, so it’s been a pretty good transition.”

