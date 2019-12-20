The Eagles have skated by with practice-squad call-ups on offense the last two weeks, but it’s hard to look past the fact that they needed heroic drives from Carson Wentz to beat the New York Giants and Washington, two teams that have combined for six wins this season. Darius Slayton and Terry McLaurin are both good young receivers, but Amari Cooper is still easily the best out of the three. He had five catches for 106 yards in the team’s first meeting of the season, and even though the secondary is much healthier this time around, I still don’t have any reason to believe he won’t be just as effective.