The Eagles believe the adversity of back-to-back losses will help them grow toward their ultimate goal

With the Eagles coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since the beginning of the calendar year, coach Nick Sirianni insists he is fed up.

Defensively, the Eagles have been abused and ransacked in consecutive weeks by the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The offense also has disappointed and struggled to sniff the end zone. This past Sunday, the Eagles failed to score an offensive touchdown for the first time in the Sirianni era.

“We’re [mad] that we haven’t played or coached to our standard,” Sirianni said, “and we’re ready to go do something about it.”

Getting off to a quicker start should help engineer the offense toward better results over the final month of the regular season. Slow starts currently are rooted across the team’s lingering issues. The Eagles have trailed at halftime in seven different games this season, including six consecutive contests dating back to the team’s Oct. 29 victory over the Washington Commanders.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t hurt ourselves earlier in the game,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “We’ve kicked too many field goals. We’ve had crucial penalties in the red zone. And then turnovers down there, especially last week [versus the Cowboys]. When that happens, it’s tough. It puts the defense in a hard spot. Not getting points on the board early kind of changes your whole game plan. You’re playing from behind, playing catchup. It’s hard to stick to what you want to do because you’re pressed and trying to tie the score.

“We’ve had two tough losses that came back-to-back. That’s never fun. But we still have a lot of goals of where we want to be, and we feel like we can achieve them all. So we’ve got to get ready to put a good product on the field and get back in the win column this week.”

Added quarterback Jalen Hurts: “Regardless of what’s in front of us, we’ve got to focus on the now. This is a special team, and we have a special opportunity to do something with the time we have together. So let’s take advantage of it.”

In his return from a fractured forearm that sidelined him for three games, Goedert caught four passes for 30 yards. He acknowledged he unexpectedly dealt with postgame soreness – Goedert sported a large bag of ice around his entire right arm on Sunday night, when he departed the visitors locker room at AT&T Stadium – but he avoided suffering any type of setback.

“It was a little sore yesterday,” he said. “But it’s feeling really good today. Obviously coming back from a broken arm, I didn’t know what to expect. But I wasn’t expecting it to be sore. When I was, [team trainers] told me that was normal and expected.”

Goedert is hoping to make a larger impact as the team attempts to snap its two-game losing streak on Monday night, when the Eagles (10-3) travel to play the Seattle Seahawks (6-7) at Lumen Field.

The upcoming Week 15 contest is the first of four final regular-season games, with the schedule expected to ease up ahead of the playoffs. Following the Seahawks, the Eagles will play the New York Giants twice, on Dec. 25 and Jan. 7, along with the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 31.

“We’re going through some adversity right now, and we welcome adversity,” Sirianni said. “There is no doubt adversity helps you grow as a team. ... That’s our focus.”