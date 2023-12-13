Super Bowl-less in Seattle? Nick Sirianni says he won’t panic, but the Eagles must win.

The great American novelist Elmore Leonard once said that a good writer should use no more than one or two exclamation points per 100,000 words of prose. That more or less sums up my thinking about the phrase “must-win.” No two words in the English language are misjoined and misapplied more often. Nick Sirianni said it best on Tuesday afternoon when he explained why he wouldn’t take over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

“We’re 10-3, we’re in control of our own destiny,” the Eagles coach said. “We’re going to keep rolling and finding answers with the people that we have.”

But, let’s be honest: They gotta win this one.

The more you look at the Eagles’ situation and think about their prospective playoff scenarios, the harder it is to escape the magnitude of Monday’s matchup against the Seahawks. It would be laughable to call this their Super Bowl, given where they’ve been, and where they should be going. But it could be the game that gets them there, just as much as the NFC championship.

To accept this as true, all you need to do is accept the following premises.

The 49ers and Cowboys are the only teams in the NFC that the Eagles might not beat in a playoff game. The Eagles will need to beat both of those teams in the playoffs if they do not finish as the top seed in the NFC. If the Eagles lose another game, they will not be the top seed. The Eagles will not lose another game if they do not lose to Seattle.

Obviously, none of these are stone-cold facts. We’re talking probabilities here. Let’s take them in order.

Right now, here are the playoff standings and remaining games for each team:

San Francisco 10-3 (at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams) Dallas 10-3 (at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders) Lions 9-4 (vs. Broncos, at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings) Who cares (Could be Tampa Bay, Atlanta, New Orleans) Eagles 10-3 (at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants) Who cares (Could be Vikings, Packers, Falcons, Saints, Rams, Seahawks, Giants) Who cares (Could be Vikings, Packers, Falcons, Saints, Rams, Seahawks, Giants)

The 49ers and Cowboys are the only true threats. Forget about the Lions. They haven’t beaten a team with a winning record since the Chiefs in Week 1. They allowed 37 points to the Seahawks, 38 to the Ravens and Chargers. They’ve allowed at least 26 in each of their last five games, including losses to the Packers and Bears. A week ago, I might have included Dallas with Detroit. The big difference between these two teams is the throws we saw Dak Prescott make on Sunday. He is a different player than the one the Eagles faced previously.

Let’s assume that the Eagles end up winning the NFC East. Strong likelihood there. Dallas has a brutal three-game stretch coming up with road games against the resurgent Bills and top-seed contender Miami. That’s followed by a home game against the Lions before the regular-season finale in Washington. Probability says two losses. After Seattle, the Eagles play the Giants, the Cardinals and the Giants. If they lose one of those last three, the argument is more or less moot.

Let’s also assume the Eagles finish second to the 49ers and lose the first-round bye. That would leave the Eagles playing (i.e. destroying) the NFC South champion, whoever it happens to be. Tampa Bay, Atlanta, New Orleans — doesn’t matter. All are 6-7 and quarterbackless.

The second round is what matters. As the NFC East champ, the Eagles would face the winner of Dallas-Green Bay. In other words, they would face the Cowboys. They’d be hosting, sure. But that didn’t seem to impact the Cowboys offense last month.

If all of the favorites win in the first round, the top-seeded 49ers would host the Lions, who will finish as the No. 3 seed if they split their last four games. San Francisco would then host the Cowboys-Eagles winner.

The Eagles’ best chance at another Super Bowl is to supplant the Niners. They are already a game back with four to play, thanks to their head-to-head loss. San Francisco has a big game against the Ravens on Christmas night. It has dominated the Rams in recent years. The Cardinals and the Commanders are more focused on the draft. It’s eminently possible that San Francisco wins out. More likely, the Niners lose one of the four.

The Eagles? They should win out. The biggest question mark is Monday in Seattle. On paper, they should dominate. Drew Lock, Geno Smith, doesn’t matter. The long flight shouldn’t matter. The 12th Man shouldn’t matter. If the Eagles are who they think they are, if they are who they need to be, then they win this game going away.

They need to do it. They must do it.

If they do it, then all of the angst disappears. They are 11-3 on the way to 14-3. If that doesn’t end up being good enough, then so be it. Chances are, it will be enough. And they’ll be Super Bowl favorites once again.

If they do it, then Sirianni can drive into work and smirk. His steadfastness will have been rewarded. A message will have been sent. Every team hits a rough patch. The Eagles? Theirs happened to come at a conspicuous time.

And what if they lose?

That’s where the crux of the argument lies: in the counterfactual. If they still come out flat, and fumbling, and surrendering the edge? If the offense still looks like your run-of-the-mill spread college scheme? No creativity? No complexity? No misdirection? If a loss to the Seahawks is what costs the Eagles the all-important one-seed? After three months where it was theirs and theirs alone?

There aren’t many must-wins. But it doesn’t get more must-win than this.