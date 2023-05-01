Thumbs up or down: Eagles beat writers weigh in on the D’Andre Swift trade

Jeff McLane 👍

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni said after the trade for D’Andre Swift that they weren’t necessarily looking to add another running back, but once the Detroit Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round, they saw perhaps an opportunity to bring the St. Joseph’s Prep product home. I’m not sure if that’s entirely the truth. Roseman and Sirianni probably wanted to protect the feelings of Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, and their other running backs.

But I also think they wanted them to know that Swift isn’t going to come in and automatically become the Eagles’ workhorse back. He’ll probably get the most snaps, but I think Sirianni will take more of a by-committee approach than he did last season with Miles Sanders. The Eagles needed more insurance with Penny’s injury history and the fact he’s coming off a season-ending broken leg. Swift has missed his fair share of time, as well, and health is always a concern at the position. Swift was also never the bona fide No. 1 back in Detroit.

But his yards per carry increased last season (5.5) once the Lions improved their offensive line. He could have as much success running behind the Eagles’ top-rated O-line. Swift should also provide more in the pass game than any recent running back in Philly. That’s been a missing component in Sirianni’s offense. The Eagles didn’t give up much for Swift — they essentially parted with just a 2025 fourth-rounder — and they get the 24-year-old in the last year of his rookie contract.

Swift seems to always be motivated, but he obviously has a lot on the line in his fourth season. And if he leaves next offseason in free agency, the Eagles have another player to add to the compensatory draft pick formula.

Josh Tolentino 👍🏽

The Eagles already were considered a Super Bowl contender before the start of the draft. Three days later, the roster has noticeably improved, both through the team’s draft picks, including top selections Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, and its acquisition of Swift. The Philadelphia native will have a chance to rejuvenate his career as Swift enters the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

Swift has put together fine — but not stellar — production during his first three seasons in Detroit. Depending on how the summer shakes out, Swift should have an immediate chance to contribute to a backfield that includes Penny, Gainwell, Scott, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks. Swift is an explosive, versatile tailback who boasts an assortment of traits that seem fine-tuned for Sirianni’s offense. He has only once had more than 16 carries in a single game, however, he boasts 25 total touchdowns with an average of 4.6 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per reception. His presence in the backfield will only further Jalen Hurts’ effectiveness in the run-pass-option.