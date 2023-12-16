Eagles’ Darius Slay out vs. Seahawks following arthroscopic knee surgery

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week, coach Nick Sirianni said Saturday morning.

Slay, a team captain and five-time Pro Bowler, is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, league sources told The Inquirer, and the team is hopeful he makes a full recovery ahead of the playoffs.

The Eagles (10-3) have four regular-season games remaining. They’ll travel to the West Coast to play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at Lumen Field. Slay will be out against the Seahawks, Sirianni confirmed.

Over 12 games this season, Slay has 57 tackles and a team-high 15 passes defensed with two interceptions. Since 2013, Slay leads the league with 148 passes defensed.

The 11-year veteran has dealt with lingering knee pain, and he missed the team’s Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. Over the past two weeks, Slay — who typically plays every single defensive snap on the opposite side of fellow cornerback James Bradberry — logged 93% of defensive snaps against the San Francisco 49ers and just 82% versus the Dallas Cowboys.

With Slay sidelined, the Eagles have multiple options to fill his place between second-year player Josh Jobe and rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks. The Eagles rank 28th in pass defense (259.9 yards per game) and 32nd in third-down defense (48.1%). The secondary will continue to attempt to solve its issues with a constant rotating lineup; every single Week 1 starting defensive back has missed time this season due to injury.

