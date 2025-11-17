It’s the goal-line stand that will have everyone talking, and rightly so, since it was the sort of set of plays from which hard-nosed, November NFC football is made.

The Lions had the ball, second-and-goal from the 6, trailing by seven points. Safety Reed Blankenship hit Jahmyr Gibbs on first down for just 2 yards. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter limited Gibbs to 1 yard on the next play. Deadline addition Jaelan Phillips pressured Jared Goff and forced an incompletion on fourth down.

Advertisement

The Lions never got inside the 36-yard line again.

The Eagles won, 16-9, Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field despite an offense aptly described by wideout A.J. Brown as a “bleep-show.”

Why?

Because that Eagles defense, which led them to a Super Bowl win nine months ago, suddenly, again, is elite.

» READ MORE: The Eagles need A.J. Brown, which means they need him happy. But he needs to do his part, too.

After a virtuoso performance in Game 9 last Monday night at Green Bay, the defense — constructed by general manager Howie Roseman and coordinated by Vic Fangio — delivered a tour de force six nights later.

Sixteen points surrendered, against two very good quarterbacks who play for playoff-likely teams that are above .500.

Two touchdowns in eight quarters.

Good job, Vic.

But …

Bravo, Howie.

Bravissimo!

» READ MORE: Grading the Eagles' win over the Lions

Phillips, Carter, and Nakobe Dean featured all night. Only Carter had featured before Game 5, since Dean was hurt and Phillips was in Miami; and, frankly, Carter didn’t feature much, since wasn’t in shape until Game 6.

Sunday marked the first game that the Eagles defense not only played as it originally was comprised, but also featured reinforcements.

For the first time this season both Dean, the middle linebacker, and defensive end Nolan Smith started without snap-count limitations; Smith had been hurt, too.

They were joined by Philips, a pricey trade-deadline defensive end who’d debuted brilliantly Monday night in Green Bay, and by old friend Brandon Graham, who’d unretired four weeks earlier and also had played his first game as a 2025 Eagle in Green Bay.

Not coincidentally, the Eagles surrendered just seven points to the Packers, their stingiest performance of the season … by 10 points. The seven-point allowance was 17 fewer than the Packers’ average, which ranked 14th.

The Lions averaged 31.4 points entering Sunday night, second-best in the league. They scored 22 fewer than they averaged.

The Lions entered with a pedestrian 37.5% third-down conversion rate, but ranked fourth in fourth-down conversions at 72.2%.

They converted 3 of 13 third downs, or 23%.

They converted zero of 5 fourth downs, or, yep, 0%.

How?

Playmakers all over Lincoln Financial Field, wearing the midnight green.

First series: Dean covered the running back out of the backfield, Davis pushed the pocket and deflected the pass, and Cooper DeJean intercepted it. That led to a field goal.

Second series: Phillips sacked Goff, which led to a punt.

Third series: Carter dropped David Montgomery for a 2-yard gain on third down, which led to a punt.

Fourth series: On fourth-and-1, Moro Ojomo grabbed Gibbs low, Carter hit him high, and they stoned him at the line of scrimmage.

Fifth series: Dean hit Goff on third down, which forced an incompletion that forced fourth down, and the Lions tried a fake punt and failed.

» READ MORE: Jaelan Phillips’ injuries would have halted many careers. Here’s why the new Eagle kept going.

Then, a Detroit touchdown on two long passes. Nobody’s perfect.

The Eagles came close.

Dean, a linebacker, covered star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and helped force a turnover on downs.

Then, the goal-line stand.

Later in the second half, Dean would blanket Jameson Williams. On the next play, he’d sack Goff.

» READ MORE: A new spin on the Tush Push discourse, Cris Collinsworth’s ballet memories, and more broadcast highlights

Phillips had another pressure.

Jalyx Hunt pressured Goff twice in three plays with just under six minutes to go.

If there was a standout, well, it was Dean’s day, but name them all. Carter, Phillips. Ojomo for a minute. Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell — superb.

They all were good. So, so good.

Just like Vic called it.

Just like Howie built it.