A new spin on the Tush Push discourse, Cris Collinsworth’s ballet memories, and more from the Eagles-Lions broadcast

The Eagles pulled off a big Sunday night win over the Detroit Lions, their fourth in a row. The 16-9 victory brings the Eagles to 8-2 with seven games to play.

If you braved the wind and cold at the Linc, or just want to relive the win, here’s what you missed from NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast:

Bringing up Brown

A.J. Brown’s comments on Twitch were the talk of the town after Monday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and of course, they were mentioned on the pregame show.

“It’s up to the quarterback to be able to read his locker room and his players,” said Rodney Harrison, who added that Tom Brady was an expert at managing Randy Moss during their time with the New England Patriots. “It’s up to Jalen Hurts to get the ball to A.J. Brown.”

» READ MORE: Grading the Eagles' win over the Lions

“For what it’s worth, A.J. Brown did tell the owner, Jeffrey Lurie, that he’s going to keep his frustrations off social media going forward,” Jac Collinsworth said.

“We’ll see what happens after tonight,” Harrison said jokingly.

Brown received a huge ovation from the Linc crowd after catching his first pass of the game, a 12-yarder that gave the Birds a first down.

“When there’s noise about a receiver not getting the ball, he’s probably going to get targeted early,” play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico said.

Intros

One of the best parts of Sunday Night Football is the player introductions, where each starter says where they went to college.

In recent years, as transferring becomes increasingly prominent in college, more players have started shouting out their hometowns, high schools, or found other creative ways to celebrate where they came from.

Jalen Hurts started with a “Roll Sooners,” combining his two schools, Alabama and Oklahoma (don’t ask him who he was rooting for on Saturday …). Australian Jordan Mailata’s always done “Jeff Stoutland University,” to honor offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Also have to give shout-outs to a few Lions for ones that made me laugh: Aidan Hutchinson’s “THE University of Michigan,” Alex Anzalone’s “father of two,” and of course, former Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin’s “Temple TUFF.”

Windy city

The defenses came to play on Sunday, but the howling winds may have been the best defender on the field.

Just look at these shots from the pregame of the kickers trying to warm up.

Jake Bates missed a 48-yard extra point in the first half, and the wind was so significant that the kickers needed a holder for each kickoff, which meant punter Braden Mann would hold on Eagles kickoffs and promptly run off the field. It’s a rare play on which it’s legal to have 12 players on the field!

Star-studded showdown

A number of famous faces showed up at the Linc, including well-known Birds fan Bradley Cooper, who was in Lurie’s suite alongside Gigi Hadid, Pete Davidson, P!nk, and Mike Trout.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer also were in the building.

Tush Push officiating

Yet another Tush Push officiating controversy has hit the 2025 season, but this time, it’s actually about the defense.

After the Lions lined up in the neutral zone, Tyler Steen tried to push on Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams’ hand to get Williams to move. Instead, he got called for a false start.

“If the defender gets his hand in the neutral zone, the offense can move, and then it would be on the defense,” rules analyst Terry McAulay said. “It is, that last shot, this is a neutral zone infraction.”

“Is this the first time you’ve seen that?” Tirico asked.

“It is,” McAulay said.

Ballet boost

Nakobe Dean helped work his way back after his patellar tendon tear by taking ballet. He’s not a dancer, but the classes helped him regain his mobility after surgery.

“It helps with the flexibility, not just with my knee but with my whole body,” he said in June. “You want to stay limber, and you want your movements to be clean. It just helps with that.”

NBC shared a few snippets of Dean’s ballet classes, but it turns out he’s not the only one who’s experimented with dance. Analyst Cris Collinsworth has spent time at the barre himself.

“I did that once. They told me how much flexibility …” he said. “Probably the worst night of my life. This lady was just torturing me. She managed not to smile at all, but I know she was laughing.”

» READ MORE: Reconstructed Eagles defense, led by Nakobe Dean, suffocates the Lions offense | Marcus Hayes

Tirico definitely was laughing in the booth. So why did Collinsworth try it?

“I was trying not to cry,” Collinsworth said. “She was, it was tough. The things that they can do physically, to be able to stand on one leg, it’s insane. She said, ‘You did really well tonight, when should we [try again]?’ And I said, ‘I’m not coming back!’”

More officiating

But if you thought we’d be mostly free of officiating discourse, it picked back up in the final moments after Ya-Sin was called for pass interference on Brown on third-and-8, which ultimately iced the game for the Eagles.

“That is terrible,” Collinsworth said. “That is an absolutely terrible call that’s going to decide this football game. If anything, that’s an offensive push.”

Phillips

Jaelan Phillips has been a game-changer since the Birds traded for him from Miami at the deadline. He had five tackles, two quarterback hits, and one sack in the Birds’ latest win, and he has been a revelation in the pass rush.

At the deadline, Phillips said the trade was the best thing that ever happened to him. He doubled down on that in an on-field interview postgame after two big wins.