Eagles hire Seahawks’ Sean Desai as next defensive coordinator

The Eagles hired Sean Desai as their defensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.

Desai most recently served as the Seattle Seahawks’ associate head coach and defensive assistant during the 2022 season. Desai met with the Eagles for a second interview on Monday in Philadelphia. Desai, along with a handful of Eagles assistant coaches, then traveled on Tuesday to Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine.

Desai, 39, replaces former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was hired as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after Super Bowl LVII. Desai previously held the coordinator role during the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. Prior to that, Desai spent several years working closely with new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whom the Eagles temporarily hired as an assistant this season.

Desai’s coaching career began at Temple, where he worked as a defensive and special teams coach from 2016-10. A native of Shelton, Conn., Desai earned his doctorate in educational administration from Temple.

Following Desai’s hiring, the Eagles are inching closer to rounding out their coaching staff under soon-to-be third-year coach Nick Sirianni. Earlier Tuesday the Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator.