Defensive end Charles Harris feels he’s a ‘perfect fit’ for the Eagles. Now, he needs to cram for Sunday.

Charles Harris was only focused on two numbers when he found out the Eagles put in a waiver claim for him.

After spending the last 11 weeks of the season on a 3-8 Carolina Panthers team that waived him on Monday, Harris said the only fact that concerned him about his next destination was the 9-2 win-loss record.

Advertisement

“Shoot, the only thing I really need to know is playoff potential,” Harris said, laughing. “That’s really it, just getting that shot. I understand the history of the team, I understand it’s a great organization with great players.”

» READ MORE: Vic Fangio outlines the Eagles’ plan to replace Brandon Graham: ‘It won’t be one guy’

Harris, who prefers to go by “Chuck,” may eventually have some influence on the Eagles’ potential in the final stretch of the regular season and beyond. The team claimed him off waivers and signed free-agent edge rusher KJ Henry to the practice squad in response to both Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff suffering injuries that landed them on injured reserve in the last two weeks.

Although Huff has a chance to eventually return from a wrist injury that required surgery earlier this month, Graham finishing last Sunday’s game with a season-ending triceps injury leaves the Eagles’ edge-rusher rotation in need of rebuilding with Harris as one of the main candidates to slot in.

In order to do so in time for this Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, he must “cram,” according to Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who conceded he wasn’t too familiar with Harris before he showed up on Wednesday.

“Well, you’ve got to cram like some of us used to do for exams,” Fangio said. “You’ve got to put in a lot of extra time and get them on the practice field and get them rolling and see how quickly he picks things up.”

Before the trade deadline, Fangio said onboarding defensive linemen is typically easier than positions like safety or off-ball linebacker. Harris agreed with that sentiment, although he’s done his share of mnemonic exercises to memorize the Eagles’ playbook in the last few days anyway.

“You try to find similarities, use puzzle words, do whatever you can,” Harris said. “Acronyms, you try to memorize everything. ... Everybody has their own individual deal that they have to go through, but yeah, edge is edge. There aren’t too many things you have to do. Get after the quarterback, stop the run, set the edge, and force everything back inside.”

Harris, 29, said he expects to be an ideal fit with the group. A first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2017 draft, Harris was taken at No. 22, eight slots after the Eagles selected Derek Barnett. He has three sacks so far this season and 19½ over his eight-year career with stops with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Dolphins, and Panthers.

Asked how he felt when the Panthers decided to waive him earlier this week, he smiled and shrugged before saying, “Like that.”

“I don’t want to take anything away from what the [Eagles] have already been doing, but I feel like I’m the perfect fit,” Harris said. “I can get off the ball, get after the quarterback, and be physical in the run. I’m trying to be everything this team would possibly need and be utilized at a high level.”

While the Eagles made moves to backfill the edge-rusher rotation, the onus will likely fall mostly on Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt to make up for the void in production and playing time Graham contributed.

» READ MORE: Eagles film breakdown: Can Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt fill the void left by Brandon Graham?

The reworked group has a tall task in replacing Graham, who was third on the team in total pressures and played 46% of the team’s defensive snaps with a level of play that defied the expectation that his 15th and possibly final season would see him in a limited role.

“It’s part of the game, but I hate losing him for a lot of reasons,” Fangio said. “One, it might be his last year. Two, his leadership. Most importantly, he was playing really good, and guys playing really good are hard to replace.”

Smith misses practice again

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice again Wednesday with the hamstring injury that sidelined him for Sunday’s win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith seemingly aggravated the injury in the Eagles’ Thursday night win over the Washington Commanders two weeks ago. He first popped up on the injury report on Nov. 6 in the team’s first practice following their Week 9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but played in the following two games.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and second-year corner Kelee Ringo (calf) missed practice as well. The Eagles also listed Josh Sweat, Saquon Barkley, and the entire starting offensive line — Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, and Lane Johnson — as limited participants in practice for rest purposes.