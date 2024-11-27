Vic Fangio outlines the Eagles’ plan to replace Brandon Graham: ‘It won’t be one guy’

Replacing Brandon Graham is not going to be an easy task for the Eagles for a variety of reasons. As it pertains to the on-field product, there are some things working against them.

Bryce Huff is on injured reserve and isn’t eligible to return until the team’s Dec. 22 game at Washington. The trade deadline passed a few weeks ago and the Eagles elected to not make a move for an edge rusher despite Huff’s injury. Thus, their depth at a key position moving forward is not a strength.

Without many options, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed the obvious Wednesday: Graham will be replaced “by a committee.”

“It’s going to be a lot of guys picking up the load that he’s been playing,” Fangio said. “It won’t be one guy.”

Fangio laid it out pretty clearly Wednesday during his weekly news conference. In summary, don’t expect Josh Sweat’s percentage of defensive snaps (63%) to increase. Don’t expect to see a lot of defensive tackle Milton Williams lining up outside. Don’t expect to see linebacker Zack Baun, a former pass rusher, on the edge much because Fangio said he doesn’t “want to weaken another position.”

Expect to see a slight uptick in snaps for Nolan Smith. Expect the Eagles to see what rookie Jalyx Hunt can bring to the table. Hunt, a third-round pick, has been getting better and better, Fangio said. He was dealing with an ankle issue and didn’t see a defensive snap against Washington, but Hunt played 24 snaps in Los Angeles, mostly after Graham suffered his triceps injury.

“Hopefully he’ll be better this week because we’ll need him to step up,” Fangio said. Is Hunt ready for the increased load? “We’ll find out.”

The Eagles will also see what they have further down the depth chart. They claimed veteran defensive end Charles Harris off waivers from the Carolina Panthers and signed defensive end K.J. Henry to the practice squad after Graham’s injury. They also recently brought back 2021 sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson to the practice squad.

If you haven’t picked up on it yet, there aren’t many ideal options for an Eagles defense that has been surging. Graham has been on the field for 46% of the team’s defensive snaps this season. He has the versatility to line up in different spots. He was playing well and had his best game of the season Sunday with a season-high four pressures, a sack, and two hits on the quarterback.

“It’s part of the game, but I hate losing him for a lot of reasons,” Fangio said. “One, it might be his last year. Two, his leadership. But, most importantly, he was playing really good. Guys playing really good are hard to replace.”

Even harder when the next game up is against a team, the Baltimore Ravens, that leads the league in yards per game (426.7) by more than 30. The Ravens have the league’s second-leading rusher in Derrick Henry and a quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who leads the league in a bunch of categories, including passer rating and passing yards, and also does a lot of damage with his legs.

Asked if he relishes the opportunity to play against the league’s best, Fangio quipped: “I’d rather play Swarthmore.”

“You look forward to it,” he continued. “It’s a test. It’s a challenge. You get all of that.”

It’s a bigger test and challenge this week given Graham’s injury.

Fangio, though, is hoping he hasn’t seen the last of Graham. Asked if he thought the 36-year-old had another year in him, Fangio said: “I do. He can’t retire on an incomplete year.”

Barkley honored again

After his franchise-record-breaking 255-yard rushing performance Sunday, when he accumulated 302 yards from scrimmage, Saquon Barkley was named the NFC’s top offensive player for Week 12.

It is the fourth time this season that Barkley has won the award. That, too, is a franchise record.