On Wednesday morning, the Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis, the No. 13 pick in the 2022 draft, is eligible to return from injured reserve this Sunday, when the Eagles host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-6, 336-pound nose tackle suffered a high ankle sprain during an Oct. 30 game against the Steelers.

“I know he’s attacking the rehab like crazy,” coach Nick Sirianni said this week. “I know our training staff and our doctors and our strength staff are doing everything they can to help him, and I know Jordan is doing everything he can to help himself.”