The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) are currently in an NFC battle against the Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, but oddsmakers already like their chances ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (7-4).

For the second week in a row, the Eagles are opening as near touchdown favorites again when they host Ryan Tannehill and the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, favored by six-points at FanDuel with its early release of Week 13 betting lines.

Recent history between the two teams favors Tennessee, who have won five of the last six matchups against the Eagles, including their last meeting in 2018, when the Titans won in walk-off fashion, 26-23 in overtime at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

That last meeting featured Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz, both who have since moved on to new teams. Jalen Hurts will make his first ever start against the Titans, while Ryan Tannehill will make just his second career start against the Eagles, with the other coming in a 20-19 win in 2015 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

As for elsewhere in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills opened as 5.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots in a pivotal AFC East Thursday Night showdown, while the Minnesota Vikings, trying to close in on the Eagles lead for the No. 1 seed, host the surging New York Jets, opening as slim three-point favorite in a game with plenty of playoff implications.

An eye-opening betting line that Eagles fans should pay attention to: the New York Giants, losers of two straight, are 1.5-point home underdogs against the Washington Commanders (7-5) who have won six of their last seven games to put themselves in the thick of the NFC Playoff hunt. Taylor Heinicke, since taking over for injured Carson Wentz in Week 6, has their offense playing much better than the early season returns.

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys are big 9.5-point favorites over the Indianapolis Colts in their matchup on Sunday Night Football, while the Kansas City Chiefs are three-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship rematch from a year ago.

Before the Eagles look ahead to next week, though, they’ll need to handle business with Rodgers and the Packers tonight, as the 6.5-point chalk that the game opened at a week ago has stayed true throughout the week.

Eagles vs Titans odds (via FanDuel)

Point spread: Titans (+6, -106) @ Eagles (+6, -114)

Moneyline: Titans (+215) @ Eagles (-260)

Total: 44.5 points

