Breaking down the Eagles’ (unofficial) depth chart at the start of training camp

The Eagles held their first practice of training camp for the 2024 season at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday. The session offered the first full-roster look at their working depth chart. Coach Nick Sirianni will rotate players at various positions, sometimes within one practice and sometimes over the course of a week. But a close eye can catch when there has been a promotion and/or a demotion.

The Eagles have as many starting positions up for competition as they’ve had in some time. Cornerback, right guard, inside linebacker, slot corner, and third wide receiver seem to be the primary spots where there could be movement. But there are plenty of jobs on the 53-man roster up for grabs with general manager Howie Roseman sure to continuously tweak the 90-man roster until roster cut-downs on Aug. 27.

Here’s how I see the team stacking up — position by position with notes — based off team drills and my understanding of the depth chart (rookies in bold; injured players in italics).

Quarterback

First Second Third Fourth First Jalen Hurts Second Kenny Pickett Third Tanner McKee Fourth Will Grier

The Eagles have rarely had all three of their top quarterbacks cemented into place at this stage. Will Grier didn’t get a single snap in the spring and is the embodiment of a “camp arm.” Tanner McKee should get the bulk of snaps in the preseason, but he’s pegged to remain a developmental quarterback after the trade for Kenny Pickett.

Running back

First Second Third Fourth First Saquon Barkley Second Kenneth Gainwell Third Will Shipley Fourth Kendall Milton / Lew Nichols / Tyrion Davis-Price

Forget the by-committee approach the Eagles have preferred at running back in most recent seasons. Saquon Barkley will be the bell cow assuming he stays healthy. Kenneth Gainwell will get on the field and may be a better blitz pickup option on passing downs. But the Eagles envision Barkley as a three-down back. Will Shipley has to prove he can handle the ball to earn playing time, but he should have a special teams role.

Wide receiver

First Second Third Fourth First A.J. Brown Second Johnny Wilson Third Joseph Ngata Fourth Austin Watkins First DeVonta Smith Second Ainias Smith Third John Ross Fourth Shaquan Davis First Parris Campbell Second Britain Covey Third Jacob Harris Fourth

Roseman said he liked the group of receivers he brought in after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but his second comment when asked about the third receiver competition on Wednesday was more telling. “That’s something we’re going to be watching daily,” he said. In other words, if no one grabs the job, he’ll find someone he thinks that can. Parris Campbell has yet to impress even though Sirianni has given him the most repetitions with the first unit. Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith don’t appear ready. John Ross, who came out of retirement to try out, has the pedigree, but he’s still a long shot. Britain Covey’s made for the slot, but the Eagles want interchangeable receivers in coordinator Kellen Moore’s new offense.

Tight end

First Second Third Fourth First Dallas Goedert Second Grant Calcaterra Third Albert Okwuegbunam / C.J. Uzomah Fourth McCallan Castles / E.J. Jenkins

It seems like the Eagles are giving Grant Calcaterra every chance to claim the No. 2 spot behind Dallas Goedert. He’ll be asked to block more than run routes in two-tight end sets. But he has flashed more as a receiver than Albert Okwuegbunam & Co. since the spring.

Offensive line

First Second Third Fourth Left tackle First Jordan Mailata Second Mekhi Becton Third Max Scharping Fourth Laekin Vakalahi Left guard First Landon Dickerson Second Becton Third Brett Toth Fourth Center First Cam Jurgens Second Matt Hennessy Third Dylan McMahon Fourth Jason Poe Right guard First Tyler Steen Second Hennessy / Darian Kinnard Third Trevor Keegan Fourth Right tackle First Lane Johnson Second Fred Johnson Third Anim Dankwah Fourth Gottlieb Ayedze

There are a lot of new faces at offensive line, if not among the starters. Cam Jurgens slides into Jason Kelce’s old spot, which opens the door for Tyler Steen at right guard. Can Steen, a 2023 third rounder, hold off Matt Hennessy, Darian Kinnard, Trevor Keegan, or Max Schapring, who lined up at left tackle on Wednesday? O-line coach Jeff Stoutland will bounce his players around in camp. He needs versatility out of his backups. Mekhi Becton has only ever played at tackle. He has gotten snaps at guard with Landon Dickerson out and could be a swing reserve on game days. Hennessy was at second-team center, but Brett Toth has some practice experience there. We’ll learn more about the rookies once the pads come out.

Defensive line

First Second Third Tackle First Jalen Carter Second Moro Ojomo Third Gabe Hall Nose First Jordan Davis Second Marlon Tuipulotu Third P.J. Mustipher Tackle First Milton Williams Second Thomas Booker Third

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s three-man base front is set. Jalen Carter will likely get the most snaps on pass downs. Jordan Davis tailed off last season, but he showed early on that he can get after the quarterback. He says he’s in the best shape of his career. Milton Williams still has an opportunity to bust out. It’s hard to find a competent backup nose tackle. Marlon Tuipulotu is undersized for the position. Moro Ojomo could be part of the game day rotation with the lack of depth.

Defensive end / outside linebacker

First Second Third Fourth First Josh Sweat Second Nolan Smith Third Jalyx Hunt Fourth Tarron Jackson First Bryce Huff Second Brandon Graham Third Patrick Johnson Fourth Julian Okwara / Terrell Lewis

Bryce Huff was mostly a pass rush specialist with the New York Jets. He’s slated to step into Haason Reddick’s old starting spot. Can he handle the additional workload? Brandon Graham may be a better option on run downs, but he’s entering his 15th and final season. Nolan Smith will be under more scrutiny after a quiet rookie season and with more playing time. Josh Sweat has something to prove after the Eagles restructured his contract. Jalyx Hunt may need to redshirt. He looks raw.

Inside linebacker

First Second Third First Devin White Second Nakobe Dean Third Jeremiah Trotter Jr. First Zack Baun Second Ben VanSumeren / Oren Burks Third Brandon Smith

Devin White has the best resume and seems a near lock to start. Fangio has touted Zack Baun, who’s making the move from the edge to off-ball. Nakobe Dean opened last season as the starting “MIKE,” but he’s coming off foot surgery. He’s fully cleared and still in the mix, but a full-time role may be out of reach. Oren Burks spent most of the spring with the second unit, but he was M.I.A. during team drills. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is under the radar for now, but he hasn’t looked lost.

Cornerback

First Second Third Fourth Outside First Darius Slay Second Quinyon Mitchell Third Josh Jobe Fourth Zech McPhearson Outside First Isaiah Rodgers Second Kelee Ringo Third Eli Ricks Fourth Shon Stephens / Parry Nickerson Slot First Avonte Maddox Second Cooper DeJean / Mitchell Third Tyler Hall Fourth Mario Goodrich

Isaiah Rodgers got first dibs at first-unit reps. He stood out in the spring even though he missed an entire season. Quinyon Mitchell is the future, but the Eagles may go slow with their top draft pick. Even Kelee Ringo has gotten more time opposite Darius Slay. But the slot may be Mitchell’s home in his first season. Avonte Maddox is there for now, and has the most experience, but he was released in the offseason before re-signing on the cheap. Cooper DeJean’s odds of playing immediately were dealt a blow when he recently suffered a hamstring injury.

Safety

First Second Third First Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Second James Bradberry / DeJean Third Mekhi Garner First Reed Blankenship Second Sydney Brown / Tristin McCollum Third Andre’ Sam / Maddox

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship have been paired as the starters since spring workouts. It’s unlikely that either is supplanted. James Bradberry’s switch from corner to safety is apparently complete. Maybe he hangs around in a reserve role. The Eagles aren’t deep at the position and they are on the hook for his guaranteed salary. But Mekhi Garner, who is also a former corner, could make more sense. Sydney Brown started camp on the PUP list and may not be ready by Week 1. The Eagles haven’t ruled DeJean out from playing safety.

Special teams

First Second Kicker First Jake Elliott Second Punter First Braden Mann Second Long snapper First Rick Lovato Second Punt returner First Covey Second DeJean Kick returner First Shipley Second Rodgers

The first three positions are set. A year ago, the Eagles carried two punters in camp and released both. Arryn Siposs returned for the regular season, but was cut after two games, paving the way for Braden Mann. Covey should be entrenched as the punt returner even though several rookies handled those duties in college. Shipley seems to have the perfect skill set for the new kickoff rules. If Rodgers gets the starting cornerback nod, it’s unlikely he’ll be asked to also return.