The Eagles lost two home games to Seattle. Both of those losses might have been averted had DeSean Jackson agreed to have his sports hernia repaired immediately after he suffered it early in Game on Sept. 15 at Atlanta. Instead, Jackson -- who had never undergone surgery and shrank from the thought of it -- chose to rehabilitate the injury. He returned for just four snaps in Game 9 against the Bears. Had he opted for surgery, he likely would have been healthy for the Game 10 loss to New England, which was followed by a Game 11 loss to Seattle.