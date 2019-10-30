The Eagles didn’t get a lift Wednesday from a big trade-deadline deal, but, as they’d predicted, they were buoyed by welcoming some injured players back to practice.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was at least a limited participant for the first time since suffering a Week 2 abdominal tear. Jackson was not available to provide details; apparently he plans to speak with reporters on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), also out since Week 2, was a partial participant, as well, though that wasn’t foreshadowed by Eagles coach Doug Pederson. Jernigan was leaving the NovaCare Complex as reporters’ access began, and he did not want to stop and talk.
“You seen me out there at practice” he said..
Cornerback Avonte Maddox was a full participant and remains on schedule to play against the Bears.
Pederson said before practice that he wanted to “get [Jackson] into practice a little bit [Wednesday] and see where he’s at physically. I’m optimistic, obviously, and we’ll take it day-by-day.”
Running back Miles Sanders, who left Sunday’s game at Buffalo in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, did not practice but said, “Everything’s cool. They didn’t have me do anything today, but I believe I should be back on the field tomorrow. I believe I’m playing this week, though.”
Sanders, who ran for a 65-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter, said he thought he aggravated a shoulder injury from college, that he “had no strength” in the shoulder when he left the game, but feels better now. “I feel 100 percent, but I’m going to trust the trainers and go day-to-day with it.”
Left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) did not practice and are not expected to play Sunday.
Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz endorsed the organization’s decision to stand pat at Tuesday’s trade deadline,, which was quiet throughout the league.
“There wasn’t a whole lot going on, and I think teams are comfortable and very confident with the guys they have, just like us," Pederson said. “We’re excited. The No. 1 thing is, we are getting guys back. We’re getting guys healthy here quickly, and it goes into a lot of the decisions. But we take a look ... Howie [Roseman] and obviously myself have conversations about a lot of different situations. But I feel really good about where we are as a team and what we have coming down the pipe.”
Wentz was asked whether he was surprised that the team did not get any new weapons and whether the lack of a deal was a vote of confidence in the personnel.
“I’m not surprised, no, because, like you said, we do have a lot of confidence in the guys we have here. ... We love the guys we have in that locker room, and obviously, we’ll have some guys coming back from injuries and stuff soon, as well,” Wentz said. “We feel extremely confident in who we have, and we’re ready to roll.”