DeSean Jackson will have surgery to correct a core muscle injury Tuesday morning, a source close to the Eagles wide receiver said Monday.
The team would later release a statement confirming the surgery.
A timetable for Jackson’s return hasn’t yet been set, but even if he were to be available, it might not be until the playoffs, if the Eagles were to advance that far. Recovery from core muscle surgeries can take up to or longer than two months, depending upon the patient.
Jackson suffered what the Eagles initially labeled a groin injury early in their Week 2 loss to the Falcons. The team would later term it an abdomen injury. Jackson missed the next six games as he recovered. He practiced last week for the first time since the injury, but only on a limited basis.
“Following the game in Atlanta, DeSean met with the Eagles and multiple independent specialists to determine the best course of action,” the Eagles said in their statement. “After gathering all the necessary information, the decision was made to proceed non-operatively through rehabilitation. DeSean worked hard for six weeks to progress to a point where all parties were comfortable with him returning to practice.”
The Eagles listed him as questionable on the injury report and he dressed for Sunday’s game against the Bears. But Jackson, who caught one pass for 5 yards, lasted only four snaps. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that his receiver had felt discomfort and that he was held out for “precautionary” reasons.
But Pederson seemed to intimate Monday that the team had reached a precipice and that a decision would have to be made about possible surgery this week.
Jackson, when he last spoke Friday, declined to answer whether surgery was recommended at the time of the injury. He also declined to explain how the injury occurred. The 32-year-old receiver, whom the Eagles traded for in March and signed to a two-year contract extension, has missed 21 games in his last six seasons.
That number will now increase exponentially.
“Sitting here today, you kind of go, ‘Alright, maybe you should have,’” Pederson said about possible surgery in Sept. "You’re second guessing now. ... we’re in a business where we have to play and we have to play with the guys who are in uniform. Again, he busted his tail to put himself in a position to help us yesterday, and again he just felt that discomfort, so we kept him out and that’s where we are.