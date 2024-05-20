DeVante Parker decides to retire, withdrawing from the competition for the Eagles’ third WR role

Wide receiver DeVante Parker has informed the Eagles of his decision to retire after playing nine seasons in the NFL, his agent, Jimmy Gould, confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday night. ESPN was first to report the news.

Parker, 31, had signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on March 14. He figured to compete for a depth role in training camp given the departures of Quez Watkins, Julio Jones, and Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency.

Advertisement

However, the receiving corps behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith became increasingly crowded as the offseason progressed. The Eagles signed Parris Campbell, who turns 27 in July, to a one-year deal on March 21. General manager Howie Roseman also drafted receivers Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson in the fifth and sixth rounds, respectively.

Prior to signing with the Eagles, Parker spent his last two seasons with the New England Patriots. Before then, Parker played for the Miami Dolphins for seven seasons. He collected 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns on 402 receptions over the course of his entire career.

According to Gould, Parker is grateful to have played for nine years in the league and he’s looking forward to spending more time with his four children in this next phase of his life.

Parker joins a number of former Eagles to retire shortly after signing a contract with the team in free agency. Last year, inside linebacker Myles Jack inked a contract during training camp in early August, but he retired roughly two weeks later. He eventually came out of retirement to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in November.