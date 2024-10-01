Eagles react to Devin White’s controversial retweet: ‘I know that today he felt silly’

The Eagles didn’t show up to win at Raymond James Stadium after their 33-16 collapse to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But one place they did show up this week: Social media.

Veteran linebacker Devin White was inactive for his fourth straight game of the season. White didn’t play in Week 1 due to an ankle injury and in Weeks 2 and 3 was listed as a healthy scratch. In Week 4, White was listed out for personal reasons.

White didn’t make the trip to the stadium against his former team, the Buccaneers — but he still managed to make some headlines with his recent activity on X.

The former Pro Bowler retweeted a post about his friend and Bucs linebacker Lavonte David’s strip sack on Jalen Hurts.

White quickly clarified that it was just a mistake, he only meant to like the post to show love to David — not retweet it.

Defensive end Brandon Graham reacted to White’s response on 94 WIP.

“I would just ask him what he was thinking,” Graham said Monday. “I know that [White and David] have been together. At the end of the day if that’s what he said then that’s what he said. I’m behind him. I don’t look at him as a liar. I’ve got to believe him. We make mistakes.

“I know that today, he felt silly a little bit. I ain’t going to crucify him because we’re going to need him sooner or later.”

Nick Sirianni also was asked on Tuesday on 94 WIP about White’s social media activity, and the coach said he admires and respects the linebacker for being a “great teammate” and professional in getting ready to play each week even when the role has changed.

“I don’t know much about what you’re referring to. I’ve gotten a little nugget on that, but haven’t really looked into it much just trying to fix some other things on this football team. Only thing you can judge is your experiences with people and his experiences in this building, and I can’t say enough good things about Devin White the person.”

White was just one of many Eagles players to flock to social media as the Eagles lost in Tampa.

Instead of taking accountability after the Eagles disastrous loss, cornerback Darius Slay reminded fans of his greatness, in a now-deleted post on X. Sirianni on 94 WIP did stand by Slay despite the controversy, noting, “First and foremost, his career has been incredible.”

“What we have to do as coaches and as players is to block out noise,” Sirianni added. “When you don’t perform on the field, noise is going to be there... Slay is one of the best teammates on this team. There’s a reason why he’s been voted a captain here. He’s a great, great, great teammate. And I think we can all have moments of, hey, you’ve just lost a game, you’re taking some criticism, and be upset about it. That’s why it’s so important you block it out.”

Also, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers made it known that others make mistakes too, and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton wanted fans to know he doesn’t need their help.

Graham had his own opinions on all the Eagles recent social media activity.

“I can’t tell no man what to do.. I get [why fans are upset],” Graham said. “But some people be trying you. We can’t go to their jobs. I understand both sides of it. Some people get in their feelings and gotta get it out. I’d rather them get it out.”

The 2-2 Eagles now head into their bye week before taking on the Cleveland Browns at home.