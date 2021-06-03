NFL rookie signings are a foregone conclusion these days since the collective bargaining agreement slots rookie deals, so it wasn’t a surprise when ESPN reported that the Eagles were closing an agreement with first-round pick DeVonta Smith on Wednesday.

Smith will get the mandated four-year, $20.1 million deal, with a fifth-year option. ESPN said the pact is fully guaranteed, which also was the case last year with first-round pick Jalen Reagor’s $13,270,678 deal, and in 2019 with Andre Dillard’s $12,371,612 contract.

The Eagles have eight other 2021 draftees to sign. Smith is the first in the fold.

