Son of a gun, it actually worked. It worked in a weird way, of course, but it worked. In some alternate universe, the Falcons were able to score on that first-and-goal opportunity at the end of the divisional round game, and the whole dream never happened, but for once in recent franchise history, that wasn’t their fate. They ran all the lights, even the yellows, and finished by spinning victory doughnuts on the floor of U.S. Bank Stadium.