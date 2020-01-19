Jones was a top-10 first-round talent who only slid to the second because he was injured. Douglas, large and lumbering, projected as a safety to every franchise ... except the one for which Undlin worked. Barnett broke Reggie White’s sack record of 32 at Tennessee with 33 in three seasons, but he has just 14 sacks in three years as a pro. Arcega-Whiteside, supposedly a second-round “steal,” was cast as mini-Megatron, but with only 10 catches last season he was more like a broken Buzz Lightyear.