Thumbs up or down? Eagles beat writers weigh in on drafting Nolan Smith

Josh Tolentino 👍

Nolan Smith was widely considered a top-15 prospect, and he was arguably this year’s top EDGE prospect. I tabbed him to the Eagles with their No. 10 pick in my first mock draft. On draft night, though, Smith slipped to the Eagles at No. 30. He missed six games during his final season at Georgia, but general manager Howie Roseman said there are no medical concerns regarding Smith, adding that he is fully healthy. At 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, some evaluators might consider Smith undersized, but NFL edge rushers no longer have a one-size-fits-all body type. If any additional convincing is needed, just look at Haason Reddick (6-foot-1, 240 pounds), who has 39 1/2 sacks over the past three seasons, including a career-high 16 sacks in 2022.

In Smith, the Eagles are gaining an ultra-athletic pass rusher. Similar to Jordan Davis one year ago, Smith crushed the scouting combine. He recorded a 4.39-second 40-yard dash with a 1.52-second 10-yards split and a 41.5-inch vertical leap. Smith’s athleticism score, according to Next Gen Stats, ranked first among all EDGE prospects. Starring on the nation’s top defense, Smith recorded 7 1/2 sacks over the past two seasons. At the time of his injury, Smith had a team-high 16 quarterback hurries.

With Brandon Graham entering his age 35 season, the Eagles will welcome Smith, 22, and his infusion of youth with open arms. He joins a defense that finished the season with the third-most sacks in NFL history. And the Eagles are hoping to fully unlock his potential as a three-down edge rusher upon his arrival to Philadelphia, where he’ll reunite with former college teammates, including No. 9 overall selection Jalen Carter, along with 2022 draft picks Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

EJ Smith: 👍

There isn’t much to quibble with when looking at the Eagles’ decision to draft Smith at No. 30 overall.

A week ago, I had them taking the explosive edge rusher 10th overall. Even though that felt like the very top of his range, getting him 30th is excellent value for the Eagles, who are now stockpiling members of a vaunted Georgia defense that won the 2021 national championship.

Perhaps other teams had concerns with Smith’s size. The 6-2, 238-pound edge doesn’t have prototypical measurements, but he compares favorably to Reddick and he plays well above his weight class. Those looking at his measurables may assume he’ll be limited to a designated-pass-rusher role early in his career, but Smith held up against the run quite well in college and could earn some early-down work at the next level.

Overall, the decision to take Smith felt like a no-brainer. Alabama safety Brian Branch would have also earned a thumbs up, but Smith plays a more premium position. He was also considered a high-character, high-motor guy commended for his leadership traits in college and he has athleticism to suggest he could become a difference maker in the NFL. Oh, and he already knows how to play with the Eagles’ new young nucleus along the defensive front.