Eagles mock draft 2.0: Birds beef up the defensive line, grab an exciting running back

The NFL draft countdown has reached the three-week mark with the first-round scheduled for April 27.

With the majority of top free agents now signed and the Eagles depth chart taking shape, it’s a good time to revisit their potential targets in the first three rounds of the draft.

In my first mock draft, I had the Eagles taking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon No. 10 overall, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence at No. 30, Illinois safety Sydney Brown at No. 62, and Texas A&M running back Devon Achane at No. 94. In the interest of exploring the most options possible, there won’t be any repeats in this version.

Here are my proposed selections:

Round 1, Pick 10: Nolan Smith, edge rusher, Georgia

Before getting into trade logic here, let’s discuss the rationale for Smith at No. 10.

Smith is a 6-foot-2, 238-pound edge rusher that overcomes his smaller frame with explosiveness and his ability to bend around the edge. His athletic testing looks more like a wide receiver’s than an edge rusher, but he actually compares favorably to Haason Reddick.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Four takeaways from the NFL Scouting Combine

The Eagles used premium picks on players from SEC powerhouses each of the last two seasons — DeVonta Smith and Jordan Davis — with good results and Smith fits that bill. He was considered one of the key locker-room leaders on Georgia’s back-to-back NCAA championship teams and the anchor of a historically talented defense. Like Davis the year before, Smith’s college production wasn’t what you’d expect from a first-round prospect, but Georgia’s scheme contributed to that.

Drafting Smith would give the Eagles an even better edge-rusher rotation than last year, with Smith and Brandon Graham working in with starters Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat.

That said, it’s easy to see the Eagles trading from No. 10, whether it’s moving up to secure one of non-quarterbacks they may covet, or trading back to recoup draft capital in the later rounds. Depending on how the board shakes out, Smith could even be available toward the middle of the first round.

Trading either direction will present particular challenges, though. Because the Eagles have just six picks this year and up to 12 next year, a trade up would likely require using 2024 assets and a trade partner equally valuing those assets. What’s evident in general manager Howie Roseman’s trade history is how much more the Eagles value future picks compared to most teams. That gulf in valuation could complicate things.

On the flip side, trading back isn’t always an option, especially in a draft considered weaker at the top than most years. The major trades that involve future first-rounders typically involve quarterbacks, so the Eagles may be pulling for someone like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis to make it to No. 10 if they’re hoping to move back. There’s a cluster of tackle prospects who could go right around the 10th pick. If the Eagles are comfortable passing on the top tackle prospects, that could play to their advantage as well.

Round 1, Pick 30: Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson

Bresee’s physical traits resemble a top-10 pick, but his career arc and production don’t line up. He has a quick first step and can beat interior linemen with speed or power. While his length isn’t ideal (32.5-inch arms), his ability to get off the ball and defeat one-on-one blocks is tantalizing.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pound interior rusher was a three-year contributor at Clemson after arriving as a five-star recruit out of high school. He flashed serious potential, but didn’t steadily progress because of injuries and family tragedy. He missed most of 2021 with a knee injury, missed time in 2022 because of a shoulder injury, and also played with a heavy heart that season after his 15-year-old sister, Ella, died of brain cancer last September.

All of this to say, Bresee still has a path to becoming an impact player in the NFL after a difficult stretch in college. Medical testing will be important for him considering his injury history, but it’s easy to see Bresee becoming a difference-maker because of his size and athleticism.

» READ MORE: Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee could be an upside play for the Eagles

Round 2, Pick 62: Cody Mauch, offensive line, North Dakota State

Mauch feels like an Eagles pick.

There’s a chance Mauch won’t be available this late in the draft, but if he is, he’s a no-brainer at No. 62. While the red-head from North Dakota State may evoke memories of Carson Wentz, he shares more common threads with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson as a converted tight end with impressive mobility at his new size.

Mauch put on roughly 80 pounds to bump one spot down on the line and proved to be an agile pass protector and a through-the-whistle enforcer in the run game who plays with an edge.

Ironically enough, drafting Mauch would give him a chance to start his career between Johnson and Kelce. He played left tackle for the Bison, but his 32-inch arms make his transition to the NFL more complicated for teams hoping to keep him at tackle. His athleticism and play strength make him an ideal fit at either center or guard. A young combination of Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Mauch on the interior would give the Eagles serious athleticism and long-term stability on the interior line.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: 3 position groups that should interest the Birds during the NFL scouting combine

Round 3, Pick 94: Tyjae Spears, running back, Tulane

Spears quickly became one of my favorite prospects to watch because of his ability to cross up defenders.

His ability to make defenders miss is special and should make him a Day 1 starter in the NFL with a real chance at being a difference-maker right away.

The 5-foot-10, 201-pound back fits the Eagles well. He was a bell cow for the Green Wave, and while his lack of power won’t make him an ideal every-down guy for every team, he could benefit from Jalen Hurts’ ability to make things happen in the short-yardage situations.

» READ MORE: The Eagles can’t afford to splurge on Texas superstar Bijan Robinson — or any running back

Spears’ film is filled with violent cuts that leave defenders off-balance both as a route-runner and a ball carrier. His advanced numbers are encouraging as well. According to Pro Football Focus, Spears had 1,032 rushing yards after contact and 21 carries of 15 yards or more.

His medical reports will be important. Spears tore his ACL and meniscus in 2020, but came back the following year with the same explosiveness he had before the injury.