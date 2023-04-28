How good was Thursday night’s first-round haul for the Eagles? The Eagles have to be on some kind of dean’s list somewhere, as there were plenty of “A” grades going around for Howie Roseman and his staff from draft experts.

If expert grades don’t do it for you, here’s this fact: at BetMGM, the Eagles were the only team whose Super Bowl odds improved after the first round of the draft.

The Eagles jumped from +900 to +850 after drafting Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, two players out of Georgia who will help bolster what was already one of the best pass-rushing units in the NFL.

At +850, the Eagles now have the same odds as the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are trailing Super Bowl favorite Kansas City on the odds board. The Chiefs are +650 to repeat as champions.

San Francisco (+900) is the only other NFC team with shorter than 10/1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are +325 favorites to win the NFC and +100 favorites to win the NFC East once again.

Entering Thursday’s NFL draft, a lot of Eagles fans were interested in the team selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

At BetMGM Friday, Robinson was slotted as the favorite to win the award for top offensive rookie at +350. Bryce Young, the Philadelphia-born quarterback out of Alabama selected No. 1 by Carolina, is +500 to win the award.

