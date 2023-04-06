Eagles draft: Will the Birds upgrade their receiver room led by DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown?

Over the last two off-seasons, the Eagles have revamped their wide receiver room completely. Once a position that was a question mark, it is now a position of strength, with the duo of A.J. Brown, acquired on the first day of the NFL Draft last year, and 2021 first round pick DeVonta Smith.

Behind them, the cupboard depth wise, with Quez Watkins the only player who received significant snaps for the Birds offense last season. Players like Britain Covey, Greg Ward, Devon Allen and Tyrie Cleveland have not been major contributors in their careers thus far.

With the 2023 NFL Draft being an opportunity for the Eagles to add more weapons to the group, here’s a look at the top options and players the Birds could consider on day two of the draft.

First round targets

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Although injuries limited Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to three games in 2022, his pre-draft process proved he is the same player who broke out on the scene alongside first round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave during the 2021 season. Specifically, his sensational Rose Bowl performance (15 receptions, 347 yards, three touchdowns) showcased how smooth he is as a route runner, understanding of route tempo and manipulating passing windows and ability to catch in traffic.

Unlike top receiver prospects in years past, Smith-Nijgba won’t blow you away with his straight line speed and physicality, but his elite short area quickness and high volume catch ability will allow offensive coordinators to get creative with delivering him the football. The Buckeyes standout is a perfect blend of being an above average athlete with elite route running and ball skills that will translate to the next level.

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Boasting the best size among the top wideouts (6-3, 208), TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has game-breaking long speed with the elusiveness in the open field to create big play opportunities. Quickly eating up cushion against off-man coverage, Johnston tracks the ball well vertically and has the frame and physicality to battle for 50/50 passes in the air, although he doesn’t always use his big frame to his advantage.

Although his release package and tendency to allow the ball to come into his body must improve at the NFL level, Johnston is a great athlete for his size who can be an early vertical threat as his route tree and understanding of finding soft spots in zone coverage improves. His ability to put pressure on defensive backs vertically will open up the rest of his game, including being more creative and deceptive at the top of routes.

Jordan Addison, USC

Once the 2021 Biletnikoff Award award winner for the Pittsburgh Panthers, Jordan Addison, who spent his final season with USC, is a dynamic route runner who can quickly change direction with nimble footwork and precise cuts at the tops of routes. His slender frame (5-11, 173) shows up on the film, struggling against physical corner while playing primarily as an outside receiver for the Trojans, while not offering much on passes outside of his frame.

Still, Addison is a creative route runner who excels with his short area quickness while attacking leverage effectively, allowing him to showcase his slippery ability after the catch. Likely a more effective player at the NFL level in the slot, Addison has the talent and speed to be a high volume target, collecting in 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing two games with injury in 2022.

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Although he played in a pedestrian offense at Boston College, Zay Flowers set career marks with 78 receptions, 1,077 receiving yards 12 receiving touchdowns in his final season, showcasing his explosive, big play ability, despite his small stature (5-9, 182). Spending most of his time as an outside receiver, Flowers holds his own in contested catch situations, getting vertical and wrestling the ball away from defensive backs who he often has in trail technique.

Showing the ability to win against press-man coverage with quick foot fire at the line of scrimmage, Flowers dropped the ball at an 11 percent rate over his career and he doesn’t always naturally find holes in zone coverage. Still, the vertical and run after catch ability could make him an attractive late-first round target in the draft.

Slot wideout options

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

A hot name among the draft community, Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is the perfect mix of size, speed and physicality, with inside-out ability at the next level. Used all over the Rebels offense, from outside receiver, to slot receiver and even as an H-back, Mingo has a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage with the speed to win vertically from anywhere on the field. His testing backs up who he is as an athlete, running a 4.46 second 40-yard dash and jumping a 39.5-inch vertical at 6-2, 220.

Showing toughness after the catch with the ball in his hands, Mingo is a willing and physical blocker on the perimeter. His strong hands at the catch point, particularly over the middle of the field in traffic, will allow him to be impactful as a “big slot” at the NFL level. Despite his modest production (51 receptions, 861 yards, five touchdowns), the Rebels wideout projects as a valuable, versatile alignment player who can be a nice addition to the Eagles receiver room.

Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

A player who raised eyebrows for his combine performance, Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has a deep threat ability with his 4.38 second 40-yard dash speed and ability to track the football when its in the air. Producing big play after big play in his career, Mims averaged more than 20 yards per reception in 2021 and 2022, with the ability to create after the catch as well with his elusiveness.

His smaller frame (5-11, 183) and limited wingspan likely means he will play in the slot at the NFL level. Mims isn’t an overly physical player, not handling contact during routes well, so having the free release at the line of scrimmage will allow him to get behind secondaries and showcase his straight-line speed. A likely late day two option, Mims has already received interest from the Eagles during the combine.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

A speedy wide receiver who was used all over the perimeter, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed broke out in a big way during the 2021 season, hauling in 59 catches, 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns. Although his production took a dip in 2022, Reed has impressive short area quickness and speed to break the cushion of defensive backs, often creating downfield separation.

Measuring in at the combine at 5-11, 187, Reed tested well (4.45 second 40-yard dash, 33.5-inch vertical) but is likely a slot receiver at the NFL level. He tracks the ball well on vertical routes, but his lack of height and length will allow his quickness and savviness attacking leverage at the top of routes will allow him to thrive working the boundary and in between the hashes. Reed is likely a late day two or early day three option to consider.

Day 3 sleepers

Parker Washington, Penn State

A player who plays much bigger than his frame may suggest is Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington, a stoutly built slot receiver who made several splash plays in his final season with the Nittany Lions. Breaking tackles like a running back in the open-field while attacking the football with his massive hands, Washington isn’t an overly explosive athlete but makes contested catches at an insane rate, rarely dropping the football.

Due to a late season injury, Washington has not tested during the pre-draft process, even though he received a combine invite. Because of this, the Nittany Lions receiver, who lead the team with 611 receiving yards on 46 receptions with two touchdowns in 2022, will likely hear his name called on day three of the draft. His toughness, ball skills and ability after the catch can fit well in the Eagles offense.

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Possessing sudden quickness and inside out versatility, Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper is a player who should have more buzz in the 2023 NFL draft process. The engine to Fresno’s dominant run over the last two seasons that included an upset over UCLA and a Mountain West championship, Cropper is more quick than fast, using varied route tempo with natural hands to attack the ball over the middle of the field. The Bulldogs used him all over the field, getting the ball into his hands quickly to allow him create chunk yardage plays.

While his focus drops and play strength must improve, Cropper can be a nice addition on day three of the draft, with a creative offensive mind who gets him the ball in space.