Five prospects the Eagles should watch closely during Monday night’s CFP championship game

Monday night’s College Football Playoff national title game between Washington and Michigan features a contrast of styles. The Huskies have the No. 1 passing offense in the country, led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze, while the Wolverines have one of the stingiest defenses in the country.

A number of NFL draft prospects will be featured in the game as well, on either side of the ball. While the Eagles won’t be in position to draft players like Odunze, Penix, or Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, some of the game’s other key players could be on the Birds’ radar.

These five prospects are worth a closer look ahead of the finale at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Often underrated because of his star teammate Odunze, Washington wideout Ja’Lynn Polk has top-three-round potential ahead of the draft with his speed to stretch the field and body control in contested-catch situations. Hauling in career bests in catches (65), receiving yards (1,122), and touchdowns (9), Polk has put opposing defenses and the NFL on notice with his dominant display this season, which only heightened against Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. Polk finished with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on New Year’s Day.

Of his 760 offensive snaps this season, 278 have come from the slot, according to Pro Football Focus, showcasing his inside-out ability. His versatility and speed would fit nicely alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the Eagles offense, should the junior choose to declare for the draft after the Huskies’ season ends.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Michigan has one of the best defenses in the country, especially when defending the run. While the Wolverines have an excellent defensive line littered with future draft selections, junior linebacker Junior Colson has been a steady tackling force on the second level of their defense. The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder doesn’t have much flash to his game but is assignment-sound, always in the right place at the right time, stacking and shedding opposing interior offensive linemen in the run game.

Colson has a team-high 89 tackles, including 10 tackles in Michigan’s overtime win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl. PFF has Colson credited with just three missed tackles all season, including only one in his last eight games.

Colson also has upside dropping into coverage, understanding his coverage depth and keeping underneath passes in front of him. With the Eagles’ struggles at linebacker this season, Colson has the skill set and durability to be an every-down player as he continues to grow and refine his game.

Bralen Trice, Edge rusher, Washington

A big disruptive force along Washington’s defensive line is edge rusher Bralen Trice, who leads the team in tackles for losses (11½) and sacks (8). The senior employs a power-rush style of pass rushing at 6-4, 270, using his size and strong hands to work through the chests of opposing offensive linemen. For his size, Trice also has a surprising amount of finesse and explosiveness working the corner against tackles.

According to PFF, Trice has a 16.4% win rate in pass-rushing situations, accounting for 77 quarterback pressures this season.

Trice’s skill set would be a nice addition to an Eagles defensive line that may be looking for a power rusher with Brandon Graham potentially on the way out this offseason.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

The heart and soul of the Michigan defense is its outstanding hybrid nickel corner Mike Sainristil, an elite blitzer and magnet to the football. It is rare that a defensive back his size (5-10, 182) is among the team leaders in tackles for losses (five), interceptions (five) and forced fumbles (two), but the fifth-year senior is a playmaker no matter where he is lined up on the field.

Although his traditional position is slot cornerback, Sainristil has no problem operating as an outside corner, doing so against Ohio State and Iowa in back-to-back weeks. His performance against the Hawkeyes (one sack, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup) is an excellent example of his multilayered impact on a game.

Sainristil may not fit many teams’ size thresholds, but his three-level impact in a secondary cannot be understated. His role will loom large in stopping a Washington offense that can attack all parts of the field.

Rod Moore, S, Michigan

Against Washington’s vertical passing game, Michigan safety Rod Moore will be tested time and time again, but his range and length could lead to a big game Monday night. Moore, who has two interceptions, three pass breakups, and 34 tackles this season, allows the Wolverines secondary to play both two-high and single-high coverages because of how much ground he can cover on the back end. The junior safety tackles exceptionally well in space.

Though Moore could return to school for 2024, his ability to locate and break on the football while it’s in the air would be a huge asset to the Eagles’ safety room. His experience playing multiple coverages would allow him to see the field in the NFL much sooner than most prospects.