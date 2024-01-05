Eagles draft: Ranking the top 2024 NFL draft needs for struggling Birds

The Eagles are far from the team that made a Super Bowl run a year ago. The defensive struggles are well-documented, even with Matt Patricia taking over the play-calling duties, and the offense isn’t nearly as explosive, struggling to finish games.

With a difficult road ahead in the playoffs, an early exit could be on the table for the Eagles with their recent play, which could lead to another offseason of changes in personnel and potentially schemes if further coordinator changes are made.

As we look ahead to draft season with the regular season coming to a close, here’s a tiered look at the biggest Eagles draft needs, from most important to least important as it relates to the strength of the 2024 NFL draft class.

Tier 1

Playmaking defensive back

The Birds haven’t drafted a defensive back in the first round since 2002, but there’s a number of intriguing prospects worth considering in this class. With the struggles of James Bradberry and recent trial by fire with rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks, the group as a whole is far less effective than it was during the 2022 season.

More than anything, the Eagles need playmakers on the outside: players who can jump route concepts, create turnovers, and be relied on in one-on-one situations.

Alabama redshirt sophomore defensive back Terrion Arnold, along with Clemson junior defensive back Nate Wiggins would be ideal fits to add if the Eagles are looking for playmaking man cover corners. Arnold, who burst on the scene as a first-year starter, finished this season with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Wiggins had just two interceptions but locked down his side of the field this season, forcing ACC opponents to throw away from him.

EJ Smith: The Eagles went into the season with two veteran outside cornerbacks and learned the costly lesson that defensive back is often a young man’s position. Darius Slay and Bradberry are both under contract beyond the 2024 season, which will complicate the obvious need to rework the secondary. Even if they return next season, adding a young cornerback or safety into the secondary should be on the table. The Eagles don’t have a track record of drafting defensive backs in the early rounds, but it’s not a reflection of the front office not valuing the position like it does with other spots (see: linebacker). In today’s NFL, cornerback in particular is a premium position where the Eagles could use an upgrade.

Three-down linebacker

Arguably the biggest need in this tier, the Eagles’ defensive struggles start with the linebacker position, which has been a revolving door this season. It started with Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunningham, but after Dean was lost for the season, a number of players have filled that role, including Shaquille Leonard, Nicholas Morrow, and rookie Ben VanSumeren. It’s an area of the Eagles’ defense that teams attack each week.

While the 2024 linebacker class doesn’t nearly have the star power to justify taking a player early on, the need for a reliable, three-down linebacker is paramount: one that can cover in space, shoot gaps on run downs, and bring an added element as a blitzer in passing downs.

If the Eagles can get past his injury history, NC State linebacker Payton Wilson, who has size, speed, and athleticism to cover sideline to sideline, along with dropping in coverage, is worth a closer look. Wilson finished 2023 with 138 tackles (69 solo), six sacks, and three interceptions, and will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in February.

However, a legacy player is in this draft class as well. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of the former Eagles linebacker, plays the same position, wears the same number, and did it all for the Clemson Tigers defense. Trotter finished the 2023 season with 87 tackles (54 solo), 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles, and put together excellent film as a two-year starter.

Smith: For as long as the Eagles have tried to skate by without investing heavily at linebacker, might the 49ers force their hand? While the philosophy of investing heavily on the defensive line at the expense of the players behind it is has been a sound one for a while, San Francisco is uniquely equipped to exploit that weakness in the Eagles’ defense. There, I made my case. But will the Eagles finally target an early-round linebacker? I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Developmental offensive tackle

The 2024 tackle class is worth the Eagles’ time and attention. Obviously, the longevity of current stalwart Lane Johnson is a priority. The 13th year pro is still playing at an extremely high level, but the Eagles don’t have a long term answer and replacement at that spot.

The Eagles drafted former Alabama tackle Tyler Steen during the 2023 NFL draft, but his move to the interior leaves the door open for the Eagles to bring in young and developing talent. In four of the last five drafts, the Eagles have selected an offensive lineman in the first three rounds.

Should the Eagles consider adding a tackle in this draft class, three developmental options stand above the rest: Georgia’s Amarius Mims, Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, and BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia. Mims, who had just eight career starts in his Bulldogs career, has the athletic prowess and pass blocking efficiency to learn and grow with coaching. Guyton, under the tutledge of offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, made a significant jump in his play after becoming a full-time starter in 2023, showcasing his foot quickness and accurate hand strikes in pass protection.

Meanwhile, Suamataia, who may be the most intriguing of the trio, has played on both sides of the line in college, boasting excellent size (6-foot-6, 325 lbs), quickness and a finisher’s mentality in the run game. The BYU standout will be just 21 years old when the draft rolls around.

Smith: Tackle is sneakily one of the biggest positions of need for the Eagles going into this offseason. They have a track record of drafting an heir apparent on the offensive line a year or two too early rather than too late and, when you look at young pass protectors across the NFL, it seems to be for good reason. Without diving too deeply into this year’s draft class, the smart money is on Eagles fans spending months leading up to the draft clamoring for a skill position player only for the team to draft the best available offensive lineman.

Tier 2

Edge rusher

The Eagles drafted Nolan Smith with their second first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but the former Georgia standout is still finding his role in this defense. Veteran Brandon Graham is set to hit free agency this off-season, and Josh Sweat’s contract extension in 2021 enters the last year of its deal in 2024.

After having 70 sacks a year ago, the Eagles just have 41 this season, struggling to get after the quarterback consistently in 2023. Over the last six drafts, the Birds and Howie Roseman have selected at least one outside linebacker or defensive end each year.

While Florida State’s Jared Verse, UCLA’s Laiatu Latu and Alabama’s Dallas Turner all look like future first-round picks that could be selected before the Eagles make a selection, the class as a whole is much deeper on Day 2. Pure pass rushers such as Penn State’s Chop Robinson, UCLA’s Gabriel Murphy or Ohio State’s JT Tuimoloau could all help bolster the Eagles’ pass rush on a rotational basis, as each grow defending the run.

Adding another edge rusher to the mix seems like a likely scenario for at least one of the Eagles’ nine draft picks.

Smith: Whether it’s a highly touted early-round prospect or a mid-round flier on a player that fits the profile, the Eagles need to reload at edge rusher. The pass rush hasn’t been nearly as productive this season and both Haason Reddick and Sweat have played a significantly higher percentage of the team’s defensive snaps than they did a year ago. Perhaps Nolan Smith takes a leap this offseason and carves out a bigger role. Even if he does, uncertainty about Graham possibly retiring and Reddick going into the final year of his deal suggest the Eagles need to add to the position.

Slot/third wideout

Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus have flashed in spurts this season, but the absence of a consistent third receiver as a passing game threat behind the duo of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown is noticeable. A job that once belonged to Quez Watkins, who has struggled this season, seems like a prime spot to upgrade.

The 2024 receiver class is as good as any in recent years, with Philly native Marvin Harrison Jr. leading the way, but Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers are just as good. After those three, there’s a number of players who the Birds could target, including Oregon’s Troy Franklin, Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk, Texas’ Xavier Worthy, among others in a talent-rich position.

Whether the Eagles need a field-stretcher or a reliable middle of the field option, the class offers skill sets to match the need.

Smith: The Eagles have gotten underwhelming production from the No. 3 receiver spot all season, which explains why they signed Jones mid-season and benched Watkins a few weeks ago. Among the aforementioned receivers, I’m partial to Worthy. He moves at a different speed than everyone else on the field.

Tier 3

Youthful safety

Reed Blankenship has arguably been the best secondary player for the Eagles this season, a bright spot for a much-maligned group. Rookie Sydney Brown has made plays in an increased role, but mid-season addition Kevin Byard hasn’t been quite the difference maker as expected and the position should continue to have an infusion of young talent.

The 2024 safety class has a number of hybrid defenders, including Miami safety prospect Kamren Kinchens who has the range to play a center fielder role, Georgia’s Javon Bullard, who can cover a lot of ground on the back end and defend tight ends, along with Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin, who can cover, tackle in space, and turn throws into interceptions.

Smith: Brown has gotten an expanded role in the Eagles’ defense, but he’s more of a safety/nickel hybrid than a true post-safety in the two-high formations the Eagles often use. At least for now, his skill set is better served being closer to the line of scrimmage. Unless the Eagles commit to a single-high defensive scheme with their next defensive coordinator, they could benefit from adding another guy capable of patrolling things over the top.

Do-it-all running back

Even with all of the success that D’Andre Swift has enjoyed this season, the Mount Airy native is set to hit free agency this off-season. The Eagles should have interest in re-signing him, but they did let Miles Sanders walk and sign with the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

It’s a position the Eagles have little money tied into, and that’s no surprise considering how short of a shelf life running backs have. There aren’t many running backs like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry, who demand the attention and production because of their skill sets.

However, a handful of running backs in the 2024 NFL draft class bring upside as both runners and receivers, should the Eagles decide to go that route. Oregon’s Bucky Irving and Clemson’s Will Shipley have all shown the ability to be impactful in between the tackles and on the perimeter as safety valves in the passing game. If the Eagles are looking for more traditional runners, Michigan’s Blake Corum and Florida State’s Trey Benson are physical, tough runners who can create chunk yardage runs past the line of scrimmage.

Smith: Swift’s year with the Eagles shows that the running back in this offense can be interchangeable at times. That’s not to say the former St. Joe’s Prep standout hasn’t been additive, but Jalen Hurts’ plus-one contributions to the run game and the talented offensive line make things easier. It’s also important to remember the Eagles will recoup some of the draft capital they traded to get Swift by netting a compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere. If they get that comp pick, using a mid-round pick to secure a running back on a rookie contract would be a wise use of assets.