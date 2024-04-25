Why Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is a slam-dunk pick for the Eagles

The 22-year drought is over for the Eagles. They selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, a big, physical, fast defensive back who is one of the most disruptive players in the 2024 NFL draft.

With 37 pass breakups and six interceptions over the last two seasons, Mitchell is a playmaker who saw plenty of success as a defensive back on an island in the Mid-American Conference.

Don’t let Mitchell being from a small school fool you. He cemented his first-round status with a standout performance at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. at the beginning of the draft process. That’s where the Eagles first made contact with the three-year Toledo starter.

What does he bring to the secondary?

Playing primarily in off coverage scenarios in the Rockets’ secondary, Mitchell has an incredible ability to change direction, working downhill to break on passes from depth. Though he didn’t play much press man coverage at Toledo, he has superb recovery speed if he is beat off of the line of scrimmage, boasting a 4.33 second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March.

That recovery ability also shows up when he is beaten on double moves down the field, which can be attributed to his choppy footwork at the line of scrimmage, a product of his lack of press man coverage reps. Mitchell can get back hip-to-hip and close the gap on vertical routes, though he needs to locate the ball better in the air when he’s trailing a wide receiver. When he’s in coverage, Mitchell has eye discipline to work through a receiver’s hands first to secure a tackle and/or pass breakup. That ability was not only on display on his college film, but also at the Senior Bowl, where he challenged wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and never panicked during reps. Mitchell knows how to play in tight quarters without interfering with receivers.

Mitchell isn’t an aggressive tackler, but can get players on the ground, finishing with a missed tackle rate of 6.3% according to Pro Football Focus. He only missed three tackles in 2023.

What makes Mitchell special and worthy of the No. 22 overall pick, though, is his fluidity at his size (6-foot, 195 pounds). He’s well-built enough to not give up body position on contested catches, but has the rare lateral agility and instincts to allow him to undercut routes in the short and intermediate passing games. In addition, he does an excellent job navigating the “trash” of the middle of the field, having the awareness on crossing routes, and, most importantly, getting his hands on the football.

How does he fit in Vic Fangio’s scheme?

Mitchell can develop into what Jalen Ramsey was for the Miami Dolphins last season: a potential shutdown corner with length and a knack for taking away the football. Though Mitchell isn’t as versatile as Terrion Arnold and Cooper DeJean, who played in the nickel, Mitchell projects as a true outside corner who can excel both in zone and man coverages. This is an exciting addition to Fangio’s secondary as it solidifies the cornerback of the future and potentially pairs him with Darius Slay, of whom his game is reminiscent.