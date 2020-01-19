So you won’t be hearing about the exploits this week of speedy Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, mocked to the Eagles in ESPN draft expert Todd McShay’s first attempt at parsing the first round. (McShay did this before the order was set, and had the Eagles picking 18th overall instead of 21st, where they ended up.) Ruggs just finished his junior season, hasn’t graduated, and doesn’t turn 21 until Friday. Ditto Ruggs’ universally lauded teammate, Jerry Jeudy, but the Eagles aren’t drafting Jeudy anyway unless Howie Roseman engineers some sort of huge first-round move-up trade. Eight of the top 10 draft-bound wide receivers, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, are underclassmen.