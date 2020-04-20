Notable: Larry Fitzgerald is second all-time in receptions and receiving yards to Jerry Rice. He’ll be 37 in August. ... A.J. Green has been hurt two of the last three years. He had just 46 catches in nine games in 2019. ... Hall of Famers Lynn Swann (1974) and Randy Moss (1998) were taken with the 21st pick. ... Tyreek Hill fell to the fifth round because of an arrest for domestic violence while he was in college. ... Antonio Brown has as much talent as anyone on this board, but he’s a free agent because of his erratic behavior.