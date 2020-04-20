The Eagles could move up from the No. 21 pick to grab a solid wide receiver, but they probably don’t have to. This 2020 draft class is regarded as one of the deepest in years.
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb are at the top of most boards, with LSU’s Justin Jefferson, Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk also considered first-rounders.
While fans might tear the feathers off Swoop if Howie Roseman trades down, keep in mind that Michael Thomas was taken with the 47th pick in 2016. He had 149 catches in 2019 and was the AP offensive player of the year. There is value beyond the first round.
» Analysis: “This is a really phenomenal group of wideouts."
Notable: Larry Fitzgerald is second all-time in receptions and receiving yards to Jerry Rice. He’ll be 37 in August. ... A.J. Green has been hurt two of the last three years. He had just 46 catches in nine games in 2019. ... Hall of Famers Lynn Swann (1974) and Randy Moss (1998) were taken with the 21st pick. ... Tyreek Hill fell to the fifth round because of an arrest for domestic violence while he was in college. ... Antonio Brown has as much talent as anyone on this board, but he’s a free agent because of his erratic behavior.
One man’s list of the four greatest wide receivers in history and where they were picked:
Jerry Rice, 16th overall, 1985, 49ers: He was the third wide receiver selected (yikes) behind Al Toon (Jets) and Eddie Brown (Bengals). The Eagles took forgettable offensive lineman Kevin Allen with the ninth pick. So yeah, they could have had Randall Cunningham and Jerry Rice.
Larry Fitzgerald, 3rd overall, 2004, Cardinals: Eli Manning and tackle Robert Gallery went 1-2. Fitzgerald has played in 250 of a possible 256 games in his career. Remarkable.
Randy Moss, 21st overall, 1998, Vikings: Second wide receiver taken after Kevin Dyson (Tennessee, 16th). The Eagles had the 11th pick that year and got Tra Thomas, a reliable offensive linemen for 11 years.
Terrell Owens, 89th overall (3rd round), 1996, 49ers: He was the 12th wide receiver selected, going four spots after the Eagles took quarterback Bobby Hoying. One of five Hall of Famers in that draft. Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, Ray Lewis and Brian Dawkins are the others.
» Disagree with this list? Hit me up on the Twitters @EdBarkowitz
Lam Jones, 2nd pick, 1980, Jets: Gold-medal winning sprinter who couldn’t adjust to football. A small-town kid from Texas, Jones was overwhelmed by New York and didn’t have much of a career.
Charles Rogers, 2nd pick, 2003, Lions: Injuries and a drug suspension torpedoed his career, which lasted just 15 games. Detroit used a top-10 pick on a wide receiver four times in five years: Rogers, Roy Williams (7th, 2004), Mike Williams (10th, 2005), Calvin Johnson (2nd, 2007).
Kevin White, 7th pick, 2015, Bears: Injuries and poor confidence doomed White, who played just 14 games before Chicago gave up on him.
Justin Blackmon, 5th pick, 2012, Jaguars: Had a good rookie year (64 catches), but a substance-abuse suspension in 2013 started a downward spiral he would never overcome.
Five to remember: Harold Carmichael (161st overall, 1971), Tommy McDonald (31st, 1957), Mike Quick (20th, 1982), DeSean Jackson (49th, 2008), Fred Barnett (77th, 1990).
Five to forget: Kenny Jackson (4th overall, 1984), Freddie Mitchell (25th, 2001), Reggie Brown (35th, 2005), Mike Bellamy (50th, 1990), Gari Scott (99th, 2000).
The Eagles have the 21st pick for now. Here are five more top wide receivers drafted 21st or later (not including Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, who are mentioned above): Antonio Brown (195th, 2010), Andre Reed (86th, 1985), Hines Ward (92nd, 1998), DeAndre Hopkins (27th, 2013), Steve Largent (117th, 1976).
Resources: Inquirer research, Pro-Football-Reference.com.