John Ross set the record with a 4.22 in 2017, but Ross, listed at nearly the same size, has since been an injury-addled bust for the Cincinnati Bengals. Then again, Tyreek Hill, the @cheetah of the champion Chiefs, ran a 4.29 at West Alabama’s pro day in 2016, and Eagles burner DeSean Jackson clocked 4.35 in 2008, and their careers have been magnificent. Somehow, Ruggs’s 4.27 in Indianapolis didn’t surprise assembled scouts. But then, they knew he’d hit 24.3 mph while taking a slant 81 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina -- more than 2 mph faster than any NFL player in the past three seasons, according to NFL.com’s NextGen stats.