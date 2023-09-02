Eagles’ Eli Ricks and Mario Goodrich, two undrafted cornerbacks, have proved they belong

Nerves.

Eli Ricks and Mario Goodrich experienced a ton of them this past Tuesday leading up to the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline. The Eagles cornerbacks, both of whom went undrafted, were unsure of their status on the team at the conclusion of the preseason. In an effort to ease their minds, Goodrich spent the day with his parents, while Ricks opted for a lengthy nap that carried into the afternoon.

Right before the 4 p.m. deadline, Ricks’ phone buzzed. It was a FaceTime call from Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni.

“What do you think?” Roseman asked Ricks.

“We’ve got 10 minutes left, we’re going to see,” he replied.

The general manager-head coach duo then informed Ricks he was making the Eagles’ 53-man roster. The 21-year-old defensive back was elated. Goodrich experienced similar emotions when he received the news while seated next to his parents; his mother broke down in tears, his father was left speechless.

The Eagles kept seven cornerbacks on the initial 53: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, and the two undrafted free agents, Ricks and Goodrich.

“Howie told me when I first got here, ‘There should be no reason why you shouldn’t make this 53,’” said Ricks, who went undrafted out of Alabama. “I held onto that the whole time during camp, during this whole process even when I got some doubts. I knew what he told me at the start of camp, and I just kept that.”

Ricks arguably had one of the best performances by any Eagles player in the three preseason games. He logged five tackles and five passes defended with an interception returned for a touchdown, while allowing a 39.1 opponent’s passer rating.

“I was worried about if I’d be able to show my ability because I’m not the first guy going out there on the field,” Ricks said. “That’s why [my mentality] changed at game time. I knew when I got into the game, I was going to have an opportunity and I took it.”

Goodrich, a second-year player who spent last season on the practice squad after he went undrafted out of Clemson, is slated to be the top reserve behind Maddox at nickel cornerback. The Eagles favored Goodrich over fourth-year defensive back Josiah Scott, who was waived and then signed to the Steelers’ practice squad. Additionally, cornerback Zech McPhearson suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the second preseason game, which boosted Goodrich’s chances of making the team.

“Wherever they feel like putting me, I feel like I can go out there and just try to help the team,” Goodrich said. “They repped me at safety, nickel, [outside] cornerback all last year. So wherever they need me, I’ll go out there and put my best foot forward.”

Goodrich noted that his experience while lining up against the team’s top receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, aided in improving the mental aspect of his game.

“It was very helpful — just learning route recognition, formations,” Goodrich said. “Going against two of the best receivers in our conference, our league, period. Knowing I can line up with them, I feel like that helped me. Taking tips from them and asking them little things. ... [My rookie season] taught me to stay grounded, keep working, do the little things day in and out, stay humble, and keep going.”

Goodrich and Ricks found extra motivation from witnessing the journeys of teammates Jobe and safety Reed Blankenship, both of whom made the roster last year as undrafted rookies.

“I was so happy for them,” Goodrich said. “As an undrafted guy, it’s harder. People go and get drafted and get the [nod] most of the time. But seeing guys like them continue to work, it’s exciting [knowing] we all went through it together.”

Said Blankenship: “Their work ethic is crazy, and it’s got to be. You’re considered that you’re not even going to make the team when we come in [undrafted]. Knowing their work ethic and what they bring to the table is great. I love seeing them go to work.”

By Tuesday evening, Goodrich and Ricks capped the emotion-filled day in celebratory fashion with the rest of their defensive back teammates by attending rapper Lil Baby’s concert together at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I wanted to finish where I started,” Ricks said. “Hopefully I can still do that as my career goes. ... I have to do more. All of the things I’ve been doing to get here, I’ve got to do even more now. I’ve got to keep building.

“I think the player that everybody has seen is not even close to the ceiling that I have. I feel like I’m only going to get better and I’m not close to that ceiling at all.”