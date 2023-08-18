Source: Eagles’ Zech McPhearson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the preseason tie

Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, according to a league source confirming a CBS Sports report.

The third-year player out of Texas Tech went down with the injury in the first half of the Eagles 18-18 tie against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday and had to be carted off. McPhearson was the Eagles top reserve outside cornerback and a core special-teams contributor last season.

The former fourth-round pick played 80% of the Eagles’ special-teams snaps last season and logged 99 snaps on defense behind veteran cornerback duo Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

The Eagles entered the summer with significant depth at corner, but losing McPhearson will be a meaningful loss. After playing nickel cornerback in college, McPhearson started camp in the slot with the first-team defense while typical starter Avonte Maddox recovered from a lingering toe injury. The move inside signaled McPhearson would have more value as an interchangeable depth piece with experience playing both inside and out.

Without McPhearson, second-year undrafted corner Josh Jobe figures to be the first outside corner off the bench. Fourth-round rookie Kelee Ringo is also more than likely to make the team and be in the mix as well. The competition for backup slot cornerback will be an interesting one to watch without McPhearson, with last year’s backup Josiah Scott still on the roster and needing to fend off contenders such as Mario Goodrich, Greedy Williams, and Eli Ricks for the final few spots on the roster.

McPhearson is the second key special-teams contributor to suffer a season-ending Achilles injury in as many weeks; linebacker Shaun Bradley suffered the same injury in the Eagles’ preseason-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday.

The Eagles, who have rested nearly all of their starters the last few preseasons, left the home game against the Browns with several lingering injury concerns. Rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland each needed to be taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury. According to the team, both players had movement in all of their extremities afterward. First-round rookie Nolan Smith and slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus also went inside with apparent injuries, but both returned to the sideline in uniform and Smith said his hurt shoulder would be fine.