The home team lost despite nearly pulling off a miracle when Malcolm Jenkins blocked a field goal and Rasul Douglas gave the Birds the ball at midfield. But as was the case most of the day, Carson Wentz’s weapons were not up to the task. Nelson Agholor caught a five-yard pass on third down. Then Wentz found Darren Sproles inside the 20, but Sproles was ruled to have pushed off -- the Eagles’ third offensive pass interference infraction of the game. A final heave to a well-covered J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell incomplete, and that was that. An ugly, devastating loss.