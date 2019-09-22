The Eagles, missing key weapons, had no room for mistakes as they faced the Detroit Lions Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
And yet, they made them, in bunches, falling to 1-2 after a 27-24 loss. They travel to Green Bay for a Thursday game with their Super Bowl dreams looking laughable.
The home team lost despite nearly pulling off a miracle when Malcolm Jenkins blocked a field goal and Rasul Douglas gave the Birds the ball at midfield. But as was the case most of the day, Carson Wentz’s weapons were not up to the task. Nelson Agholor caught a five-yard pass on third down. Then Wentz found Darren Sproles inside the 20, but Sproles was ruled to have pushed off -- the Eagles’ third offensive pass interference infraction of the game. A final heave to a well-covered J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell incomplete, and that was that. An ugly, devastating loss.
The inactives included DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and Alshon Jeffery (calf), as expected. Dallas Goedert (calf) was active, but was a nonfactor, except when he dropped a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.
The defense wasn’t awful but generated little to no pressure on Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, and came up with no turnovers.
The first half was a first-game-of-the-preseason-level disaster.
After the Eagles managed a field goal on their first possession, for the first time this season, Detroit’s Jamal Agnew ran the kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown.
Then Wentz orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Jordan Howard scoring from the 1. Back on top, 10 first-quarter points, who cares about a kickoff mixup?
Then the killer mistakes began. Akeem Spence jumped on a third-and-1 incompletion, from the Eagles’ 1. The Lions took the lead on a 1-yard run.
The first of two offensive pass interference calls on Mack Hollins dug a hole that caused the next Eagles’ possession to end in a punt. With Jason Peters already on the sideline because he was feeling ill, rookie replacement Andre Dillard went down after someone rolled onto the back of his leg. Miles Sanders fumbled, but Isaac Seumalo chased that one down, only for Sanders to fumble the ball away two plays later. The Eagles’ defense held the Lions to a field goal.
OK, down seven, Eagles have the ball, second quarter, ready to get back on track – until Nelson Agholor, dropper of the potential game-winner last Sunday night at Atlanta, caught a pass, turned, and lost it off his hip. Fumble, again. Field goal again. Detroit up 20-10, Eagles in disarray.
The wild swings continued. Agholor made an amazing spin out of a tackle and scored on a 20-yard screen pass, but the defense – pretty darned good while the ball was been given to the Lions every few seconds – gave up its only long TD drive of the day, and the Eagles were staring at a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit, 27-17.
Wentz endured an awful Dallas Goedert drop in the end zone and eventually, with the help of some Detroit penalties, got the ball to Agholor for a 2-yard TD. The Eagles were within three.