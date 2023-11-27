Eagles fan appears to get shoved by Bills DE Shaq Lawson during Sunday’s game

The Bills might have lost more than just a game Sunday night in Philadelphia. They might have lost defensive end Shaq Lawson, too.

Video surfaced late Sunday night of several Bills players leaving their bench to accost a fan in the front row of the stands behind their bench. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 341 pounds, leads a gaggle of defensive players and gets in the face of the fan, an average-sized fellow who, in typical Philly style, gleefully continued to heckle the giant men in front of him, beverage in hand.

Near the middle of the 19-second video, Lawson, standing behind Phillips’ shoulder, appears to reach into the stands and shove the heckler in the ribs with his right hand. Lawson is 6-3, 265.

The fan did not appear to suffer injury.

At that point three security guards arrived to escort the players back to the bench. They dispersed, while the fan continued his joyous taunting.

The incident happened in the first quarter of the Bills’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles, according to the woman who shot the video. Eagles fan Becca Cavalier told the Buffalo News that the fan and players were “chirping” continually before the matter came to a head.

Contacted late Sunday by The Inquirer, an NFL source said that Lawson likely would be fined and probably suspended.

Three recent incidents involving players verbally exchanging threats and insults did not result in fines or suspensions, but they didn’t involve any shoving or striking, either.

The Buffalo News said that neither the Bills nor the NFL responded to requests for comment on the confrontation and what likely will come of it. The Inquirer contacted the Eagles early Monday morning, but the team had not responded when this report was published.