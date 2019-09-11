While the rest of the defense scrimmaged the offense in July and August, Bradham simulated plays on the side, in a rather masochistic manner: He put on a black, hooded sweatshirt, his helmet, and full pads, and in a 95-degree heat, he would get into his stance, sprint 15 or 20 yards at a time -- at 45-degree angles, at 30-degree angles, straight ahead, sideways. He’d rest for 10 seconds, pretend to call a play, then he’d do it again. And again. And again, 15 minutes at a time.