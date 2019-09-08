Ronald Darby, back from ACL surgery, saw a Case Keenum pass bounce off his chest. ... Darby and Rasul Douglas were the starting outside corners, with Avonte Maddox in the slot. Maddox left for a while with cramps and Sidney Jones came in. Jones seemed to rotate in and out with the other corners. ... Vernon Davis, Washington’s 35-year-old tight end, hurdled Darby, eluded what looked more like a frisking than a tackle attempt from Andrew Sendejo, then ran away from Rodney McLeod for the first touchdown of the day, a 48-yard catch-and-run. ... Nigel Bradham not only was present for this game, he led the Eagles with six unassisted tackles. ... Timmy Jernigan had the Eagles’ only sack. ... The Redskins were given their only sack on a Carson Wentz scramble up the middle on which Wentz was tackled at the line of scrimmage. ... Wentz was successful on three quarterback sneaks, twice on third down and once on fourth. ... Eagles punter Cam Johnston took the second half off, except for holding on kicks.