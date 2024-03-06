Breaking down the Eagles’ priorities among their 20 pending free agents: Who’s most likely to return?

Free agency is just around the corner, beginning with the start of the new league year on March 13. Top unrestricted free agents will likely come to agreements on new deals with teams during the legal tampering period, which commences March 11.

But deals with a club’s own pending free agents cancome to fruition beforehand. For the Eagles, they already have. General manager Howie Roseman re-signed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on Feb. 23 to a one-year deal before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Eagles currently have 20 pending free agents, 19 of which are unrestricted and one restricted free agent. Of that group, which players are most likely to return? Which ones are most likely to find new homes? Which players fall somewhere in the middle depending on the circumstances of the market? Let’s break down the Eagles’ free agents:

Most likely to return

Following the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive end Brandon Graham said that he would like to return to the team for another season after playing on a one-year deal. With center Jason Kelce retiring and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox potentially retiring as well, the Eagles could stand to benefit from bringing back a team leader in Graham, who turns 36 in April, to help lead a young corps of defensive linemen.

Plus, Graham didn’t show any signs of slowing down last year in a reserve role. He played 34% of the defensive snaps, third among Eagles edge rushers behind Haason Reddick (74.2%) and Josh Sweat (71.3%). Graham finished with three sacks (tied for fifth on the team), six quarterback hits (fifth), and four tackles for a loss (fifth).

The Eagles have two specialists set to become unrestricted free agents in punter Braden Mann and long snapper Rick Lovato, and they both have a chance to return next year. Lovato, 31, was consistent as a longsnapper this season, and he even forced a fumble on punt coverage in the Eagles’ Week 15 win over the New York Giants.

Of Roseman’s in-season, active-roster additions, Mann was arguably the best, joining the team in September after getting cut by the New York Jets and playing his first game in Week 3. Mann, 26, finished the season ranked eighth in the league in yards per attempt (49.7) and sixth in net yards per attempt (43.8). At the very least, he deserves to be a part of another punter competition in training camp.

Tight end Jack Stoll is the Eagles’ lone restricted free agent, which is a player who has accrued three seasons by the time his contract is up. The Eagles can offer Stoll a one-year deal while maintaining the ability to match offers from other clubs. The lowest tender that would give teams the right of first refusal only and no draft compensation if the player opts to sign with another club is $2.99 million.

Stoll, 26, is a blocking tight end with the ability to contribute occasionally in the passing game, serving as depth behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. He finished the season with five receptions for 38 yards.

Could return

One of the Eagles’ most notable pending free agents is running back D’Andre Swift, who had a career year with the team. Acquired from the Detroit Lions in April, Swift finished fifth in the league in rushing yards with 1,049, breaking the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. The St. Joseph’s Prep alumnus is still relatively young, having turned 25 in January, and has likely yet to play his best football so long as he can stay healthy.

However, coming off of the final year of a four-year deal which broke down to $2.13 million per year (28th in the league per Over the Cap), Swift is likely looking for a raise and a contract with term. The Eagles are notorious for not paying free-agent running backs and they haven’t signed one to a multi-year deal since Matt Jones in 2018 (two years). He didn’t make the team out of camp, marking the end of his NFL career. DeMarco Murray preceded him in 2015 on a five-year deal (a Chip Kelly signing), only playing one season with the Eagles.

If Swift hits the market and isn’t able to find a team willing to offer him more money and term, perhaps he could come to a short-term agreement with his hometown team. That seems unlikely but not unfathomable given the quantity and caliber of free-agent talent this year combined with the running back market’s decline over the last several years.

The Eagles have a pair of depth tackle/guards set to become free agents in Sua Opeta, 27, and Jack Driscoll, who turns 27 in April. Both were called into spot duty throughout the season (nine games for Opeta, seven for Driscoll). They will likely command interest from other teams in free agency, but either would be worthwhile returners that could continue to provide insurance and versatility on the Eagles offensive line.

Out of the free agents that took snaps at inside linebacker in 2023, Zach Cunningham proved to be the best, but the bar was pretty low. The 29-year-old Cunningham was the most capable of the group in coverage and was OK against the run. With Nakobe Dean penciled in as a starter for next season, the Eagles need to add another for next season, but Cunningham could at least compete for a depth role in training camp if he doesn’t draw attention elsewhere.

Least likely to return

Then, there’s everyone else, falling into this category mostly due to some combination of age and performance. Cox, an unrestricted free agent, could take himself out of the equation if he opts to retire. The Eagles signed 28-year-old inside linebacker Shaquille Leonard and 31-year-old nickel cornerback Bradley Roby in-season. Neither solved the team’s issues at either spot, with Leonard ultimately not seeing the field in the wild-card game and Roby missing three games due to injury and one as a healthy scratch upon Avonte Maddox’s return.

Safety Justin Evans, 28, continued to be injury-prone and sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 5. Inside linebacker Shaun Bradley, a special-teams contributor who turns 27 in April, tore his Achilles tendon in the preseason and was out for the year. Inside linebacker Nicholas Morrow, 29 in July, was inconsistent at best, and the Eagles desperately need to upgrade the position.

On offense, the Eagles could stand to infuse new talent at the third receiver spot, allowing the trio of Quez Watkins, Julio Jones, and Olamide Zaccheaus to find new homes. Running back Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch for all but three games in 2023, amassing a total of 11 carries for 33 yards. Running back and kick returner Boston Scott has spent all six years of his career with the Eagles, but he turns 29 in April and the Eagles could look to get younger at the position.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota’s contract technically already expired. The 30-year-old Mariota didn’t see meaningful game action and the Eagles could opt to identify a new backup in 2024. Tackle Roderick Johnson, 28, was on the practice squad in 2022 and missed all of 2023 while on injured reserve.