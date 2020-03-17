One positive thing we can say about the Eagles’ approach to the wide receiver position since Wentz’s arrival is that it is better to be cautious and wrong than aggressive and wrong. Last offseason, they traded for an oft-injured 32-year-old who quickly became injured, and then they drafted a wide receiver at No. 6 in his class who proceeded to finish 16th in yards among his rookie cohort. It might not have been enough to keep Wentz from being overcome by fits of melancholy on 80% of his drop-backs, but it cost them only a second-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and $20 million or so in cap space over two seasons. That’s a small price to pay for not having had to deal with, say, Antonio Brown.