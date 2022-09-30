A staple of Sixers games is making its way to Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles fans will be able to nab a free Frosty from Wendy’s this season if the Birds prevent their opponent from scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. After three weeks, just one team — the Detroit Lions — has managed to scored a first-quarter touchdown against a revamped Eagles defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in total yards allowed and seventh in points allowed.

The promotion begins Sunday, when the Eagles welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Birds head coach Doug Pederson to Philadelphia. Unlike the Sixers promotion, the Eagles deal with Wendy’s applies for every remaining game of the season — both home and away.

Fans will need to download the Eagles mobile app to redeem the free Frosty the day after the game at participating Wendy’s locations in and around Philadelphia.

“We are always looking for unique ways to engage with our passionate fanbase and are excited to bring the Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out to our gameday experience,” Brian Napoli, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Eagles, said in a statement.

We’ll see if the crowd at the Linc can approach the intensity of Sixers fans at the Wells Fargo Center, who win their Frosty if an opponent misses two free throw attempts in a row during the second half. In 2019, TNT NBA announcer Kevin Harlan captured the fever in the stands during a Sixers playoff win against the Brooklyn Nets.

“They can taste it, they can feel it, they can see it,” Harlan teased before Treveon Graham’s attempt bounced off the rim, causing the announcer to shout, “It’s a Frosty for everybody!”

Harlan calls NFL games for CBS, so it’s possible he could be calling an Eagles “Frosty Freeze-Out” when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town in Week 8 on Oct. 30.

One person who might take advantage of the promotion if he’s near town is former Sixers center Dwight Howard, who was a big free Frosty fan during his brief tenure with the team.

The Eagles fans will just have to keep their disappointment in check if an opposing player scores a touchdown in the waning moments of the first quarter. During a 2019 game between the Sixers and the Washington Wizards, guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected after entering the stands following the profane outburst from two fans after missing one free throw attempt, but making the second. The fans were ultimately banned from the Wells Fargo Center for a year.

“ I go into the stands to confront him. I say, ‘Don’t be disrespectful,” Thomas told reporters following the game. “I’m a man before anything, and be a fan. And his response was, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty.’”