This is Amazon’s first year broadcasting NFL games, so you’d expect a couple of bumps along the way. But the tech giant’s Thursday Night Football broadcast received a healthy dose of criticism over its coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.

During the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins, Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized after being sacked by Josh Tupou. It was the second hit in the head Tagovailoa suffered in five days, but you wouldn’t have known that initially if you were watching the game.

At halftime, no one on Amazon’s studio team — Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, or Richard Sherman— mentioned that Tagovailoa was tested for a concussion last week. There was also no mention of an investigation requested by the NFL Players Association into the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to last week’s game.

“As a former teammate and friend of Tua, I thought Fitzpatrick would have been angry that he played 4 days after what happened in Bills game,” longtime Buffalo News columnist Alan Pergament wrote on Twitter. “But that was probably expecting too much from a rookie announcer.”

Pergament wasn’t alone in his criticism of Amazon’s halftime show. The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis wrote that “a host or reporter has to provide that context and cover the story.” Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina criticized the crew for making no mention of the Dolphins “letting him play after he literally didn’t know where he was.”

“To have any credibility whatsoever, Amazon must have someone who will raise the obvious question of whether Tua should have been playing at all tonight, after what happened on Sunday,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who is also an analyst on NBC’s Football Night in America.

Producers might have seen the criticism bubbling up on social media, because in the fourth quarter, Thursday Night Football announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit went away from the game for a minute to sum up what happened to Tagovailoa over the past week. Michaels referred to the situation as a “hornet’s nest.”

Amazon’s studio analysts were also more willing to discuss last week’s injury to Tagovailoa following the game. Former ESPN host Michael Smith clearly explained the context of Tagovailoa’s two injuries, and former Los Angeles Rams linemen Andrew Whitworth recalled a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in which he suffered a concussion and was allowed to re-enter the game.

“I was able to get myself through the test explain that I’m fine, knowing that I had been being pretty good,” Whitworth recalled. “I had a teammate that was like, ‘Man, this guy is just not right. And I don’t feel right, letting him keep playing.’ And he actually pulled me out of the game and told the coaches I need to be removed. And I’m so thankful for that.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia nixes Sixers show

NBC Sports Philadelphia is pulling the plug on Sixers Outsiders, the post-postgame hosted by 97.5 The Fanatic’s Tyrone Johnson and Krystle Rich-Bell, who is an anchor and sideline reporter for the Big Ten Network. The network will continue to simulcast Johnson’s afternoon show on The Fanatic, The Best Show Ever?, co-hosted by Ricky Bottalico and Hunter Brody.

The show launched in 2018 following several years of high-profile exits from the network. NBC Sports Philadelphia also cut back during the pandemic, saying goodbye to longtime reporters Gregg Murphy and Derrick Gunn.

Rich-Bell announced the news on Twitter Thursday, adding that she expressed interest in her “dream job” — being the sideline reporter for the Sixers — but was told the position wasn’t returning.

NBC Sports Philadelphia moved away from using reporters outside the broadcast booth in its Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers broadcasts in 2020 when it laid off Gregg Murphy and Serena Winters and moved Serena Winters to the studio.

Returning to call Sixers games this season is Kate Scott, who replaced Marc Zumoff as the team’s television voice. She’ll be joined again by Alaa Abdelnaby, who is entering his seventh season calling Sixers games.

The Sixers begin their season on Oct. 18 against the Boston Celtics, but Scott and Zumoff won’t be on the call because Philadelphia’s first two games will air on TNT. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s first Sixers game will Saturday, Oct. 22, at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

