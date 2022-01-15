The Eagles will play in their first playoff game in two seasons Sunday, taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of an NFL postseason few expected the Birds to play in.

After starting the season 2-5, head coach Nick Sirianni shifted gears and refocused the offense with a run-first mentality led by second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, whose speedy legs and elusiveness have reminded some of a former Birds quarterback — Michael Vick.

“As shifty as he is and the speed he has, he’s probably as close to Mike Vick with that elusive speed, how deadly he is with his ability to scramble and extend these plays,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said ahead of their game against the Eagles on Nov. 21, where Hurts ran for three touchdowns.

While Hurts lacks the arm strength and other natural abilities Vick was blessed with, the four-time Pro Bowler said he’s been impressed with Hurts’ determination and development from the first game of the season to now, as he makes his debut in the NFL playoffs.

“He was able to get better and learn from those early mistakes and not make the same mistake twice. That’s all you want with a young quarterback,” Vick told The Inquirer. “I think he figured it out. More importantly, he’s got the coach in place to help him become a better player on all levels.”

Vick, who is now in his fifth year cohosting the pre-pregame show Fox NFL Kickoff, also had a lot of praise for Sirianni, whom he called a “true players’ coach.” Sirianni certainly has a knack for finding unique ways to motivate his players — this week, he said he showed them an old video of late NBA star Kobe Bryant addressing the team in 2017.

“It just seemed like he’s a whole lot of fun to be around,” Vick said of Sirianni. “I can see why they have a winning culture over there right now. It’s good to see him continuing the winning culture that had been built in Philadelphia because that’s what fans demand.”

One of Sirianni’s motivational videos actually included Vick. Earlier in the season, the team asked him to film a short motivational speech he directed at Hurts, suggesting the young passer develop a strong connection with center Jason Kelce.

“I put him on the spot and told him to make sure he gels with Kelce, and that they develop their quarterback-center relationship,” Vick said, “That’s probably the most supportive relationship you have as a quarterback with anybody in the organization, outside the head coach.”

Vick sat down with Hurts for an interview earlier in the week, which will air on Fox NFL Kickoff Sunday morning. Calling the game on Fox will be longtime play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, alongside analyst Troy Aikman. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the Eagles-Buccaneers first round NFC playoff game Sunday afternoon:

Eagles at Buccaneers

When: Sunday, Jan. 16

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox29 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Five interesting(ish) notes about Eagles-Buccaneers

The Eagles ended the season with the NFL’s top rushing offense. The Buccaneers have the league’s third-best run defense, but played worse as the season went on, ranking No. 16 against the run over their last 11 games.

At 23, Jalen Hurts is 19 years younger than Brady, the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in the history of the NFL playoffs. Sunday will be Brady’s 46th playoff game, and Hurts was just 3 years old when Brady made his first postseason start in 2001.

This is the first time Tom Brady will face the Eagles in a playoff game outside of the Super Bowl, and the first time he’s faced the Birds since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. Overall, Philadelphia is 2-2 against Tampa Bay in the playoffs.

In their last 10 games, the Eagles have scored on their first possession just three times. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have averaged 6.3 points per game in the first quarter, third-best in the NFL behind the Chiefs and Cowboys.

The Eagles are 7-13 in road playoff games, with their last win coming in the “double doink” wild card game against the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field during the 2018 playoffs.

Eagles reading list prior to kickoff

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter, which you can follow live on GameDay Central. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Inquirer Sports Daily Newsletter.

Pregame shows elsewhere

NBC Sports Philadelphia airs Birds Huddle (Taryn Hatcher, Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, John Clark) at 11:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Pregame Live (Michael Barkann, Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger, Barrett Brooks) at noon. Eagles Postgame Live will air following the game.

Fox29 airs Fox NFL Kickoff (Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, Michael Vick, Charles Woodson) at 11 a.m. Fox NFL Sunday (Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson) airs at noon.

CBS3 airs Odds On (Derrick Gunn, Rob Ellis) at 8:30 a.m., followed by Sunday Kickoff (Don Bell, Pat Gallen) at 11:30 a.m. The NFL Today ( James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson ) airs at 4 p.m.

NBC10 ′s Eagles Gameday Kickoff (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick) airs at 9:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Game Plan (John Clark, Ike Reese, Mike Quick) at 10 a.m. and Road to Victory Playoff Party (Ray Didinger, Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank, Dave Zangaro) at 11:30 a.m.

ESPN ’s NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan) airs at 10 a.m.

NFL Network’s pregame show NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin) starts at 9 a.m.

