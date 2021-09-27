Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his Monday Night Football debut tonight on ESPN, when the Birds take on the Dallas Cowboys under the lights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.

In the booth tonight on ESPN will be play-by-play announcer Steve Levy, who most sports fans probably know from his many years as a SportsCenter anchor (and his famed “bulging disc” blooper from 1995). Alongside Levy in ESPN’s three-person booth will be former Eagles executive and scout Louis Riddick and former NFL quarterback Brian Griese. Reporting from the sidelines will be King of Prussia native Lisa Salters.

Last year, the ESPN crew called the Eagles’ Week 12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which featured Carson Wentz’s last touchdown pass as a member of the Birds. This time around they’ll get Hurts, who has impressed Griese despite the fact he’ll only be making his seventh NFL start Monday night.

“I’ve watched all the games that he’s played… the thing that really jumped out to me is his poise. It doesn’t look like it’s too big a stage for him,” Griese said. “I’ve been impressed and I think he’s gotten better each week.”

So much for the idea Hurts isn’t qualified to be a starting quarterback. Despite last week’s loss, Hurts is the ninth highest rated quarterback in the league using ESPN’s Total QBR rating, ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Dak Prescott, to name a few. But that’s not to say the young quarterback doesn’t have room to improve.

“It’s like any other young quarterback — it’s reading defenses, going through progressions, and operating from the pocket,” Griese said, who expects Dallas to send defenders Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons rushing up the field to try and keep Hurts from making big plays with his legs.

But Dallas is also coming into Monday night’s game with an ailing defense that’ll be without defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (broken foot) and Dorance Armstrong (high ankle sprain), defensive tackle Carlos Watkin (knee), and linebacker Bradlee Anae (Reserve/COVID list).

“If I’m [Eagles head coach] Nick Sirianni, I’m going to go after this team by running the football — see if we can run the ball and wear down that defensive front,” Griese said. “And then, and only then, would I start to use Jalen Hurts’ legs and a compliment to that. So that’s an opportunity for Jalen in this game.”

Of course, if you want to skip the traditional broadcast, you can tune into ESPN2 to listen to brothers Peyton and Eli Manning jaw back and forth on the network’s highly-acclimated alternate Monday Night Football telecast. Last week, Peyton accused the New England Patriots of cheating (something Eagles fans know a lot about), and the week before Charles Barkley bonded with Eli over getting booed at home.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Cowboys on Monday Night Football:

Eagles (1-1) at Cowboys (1-1): Week 3

When: Monday, Sept. 27

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tx.

Time: 8:15 p.m. kickoff

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Lisa Salters), ESPN2 (Peyton Manning, Eli Manning)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)

Streaming: ESPN app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Tonight’s game ends NBC’s Eagles-Cowboys streak

For the first time in 12 seasons, the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry game isn’t scheduled to take place on Sunday Night Football, ending the longest run for any matchup on the primetime broadcast package in NFL history, dating back to ABC in 1970.

ESPN can thank the NFL’s low expectations for the Eagles following last year’s 4-11-1 season. It’s also the first time since NBC took over the package in 2006 that the Eagles weren’t scheduled for a single Sunday Night Football game.

All hope isn’t lost for NBC. The Eagles face the Cowboys again in Week 18, and if the game has playoff implications (like last year’s Washington-Eagles game did), the NFL could flex it to Sunday Night Football.

