Saquon Barkley’s workload, a quiet trade deadline, and more are discussed in Gameday Central Extra

The continued development Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean has been massive during the Eagles’ four-game winning streak. Both players have earned the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio , especially since the team came out of the bye.

Barkley says he’s not worried about his workload but the reality is he’s on pace for a career-high 376 touches. After a fantastic career in New York, the running back has somehow managed to level up with the Eagles.

On this edition of Gameday Central Extra, Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith discuss the team’s standout rookies, whether Saquon Barkley’s heavy workload is sustainable, and why Howie Roseman chose to stand pat ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Here are some highlights and clips from the conversation …

Sirianni has talked about the fact that it is always a consideration in their mind that they work closely with the training staff and the medical staff to make sure that they're doing the best things for their players, especially throughout the week, to make sure that they are staying fresh and healthy and getting ready for this game.

Olivia: I think what surprises me the most, and given the investment that was made in Barkley on this three-year deal, it shouldn’t really come as a surprise, but just the workload that he has been able to shoulder through this season has been really staggering, honestly, and somewhat surprising, at least to me. He right now he is averaging a career-high 19.6 rushing attempts per game. My question now is whether that is going to be sustainable for the rest of the season?

EJ: I do think it was probably the right call to stand pat at the trade deadline, although it is definitely against Howie Roseman’s track record while he’s been the GM of the Eagles, for sure. So yeah, I mean, I think when you look at the players that ended up getting traded at and near the deadline, it really stands out that a lot of them were wide receivers and cornerbacks, and those are positions that the Eagles don’t really have immediate needs at.

Why no trade deadline moves?

Do you agree with the decision to not do anything at the trade deadline?

I mean, obviously, like wide receiver, maybe they could have used a depth addition, but the guys who were going to come in weren’t really good fits for that, in my opinion, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, you know, guys like that are more number two receivers. Maybe, you know, number three receivers for teams that maybe use their number three receiver more often. So I definitely think when you think of the positions that were actively moved, I think that it didn’t really fit what the Eagles wanted. Last week, I mentioned I think they needed an impact player more than they just needed, you know, a rotational piece. When you look at the edge rushers that got traded, Za’Darius Smith and Baron Browning, those guys are more rotational players.

Is Barkley’s workload sustainable?

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley isn’t concerned with his heavy workload: ‘Y’all shouldn’t worry about it’

Sirianni has talked about the fact that it is always a consideration in their mind that they work closely with the training staff and the medical staff to make sure that they’re doing the best things for their players, especially throughout the week, to make sure that they are staying fresh and healthy and getting ready for this game. I think it’s also notable that he isn’t being utilized as much as a receiver in this offense as he was in New York, and perhaps that has enabled him to shoulder a heavier workload on the ground. He has, of course, made an impact as a receiver, as we just most recently saw with his touchdown this past weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still has that element within his game. It just hasn’t been as much of a focal point in this offense.

As much as I think we both knew that Saquon Barkley could be a good fit in this Eagles offense, I think it is still even surprising to a degree how good it has been to this point for him in his career in Philadelphia.

