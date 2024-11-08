Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Saquon Barkley’s workload, a quiet trade deadline, and more are discussed in Gameday Central Extra

Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith broke down some of the biggest topics surrounding the Eagles ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Howie Roseman is usually aggressive at the NFL trade deadline. But this year, he didn't see a move worth making.
Howie Roseman is usually aggressive at the NFL trade deadline. But this year, he didn't see a move worth making.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
Teaser
More Details
Everything

On this edition of Gameday Central Extra, Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith discuss the team’s standout rookies, whether Saquon Barkley’s heavy workload is sustainable, and why Howie Roseman chose to stand pat ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Here are some highlights and clips from the conversation …

  1. Given the biggest trades involved cornerbacks and wide receivers, two positions the Eagles are pretty set at, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see Roseman quieter than usual.

  2. Barkley says he’s not worried about his workload but the reality is he’s on pace for a career-high 376 touches. After a fantastic career in New York, the running back has somehow managed to level up with the Eagles.

  3. The continued development Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean has been massive during the Eagles’ four-game winning streak. Both players have earned the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, especially since the team came out of the bye.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 10